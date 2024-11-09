15-year-old aspiring actress is the first South African to attend the Universal Actors sessions in LA

Fresh from her recent visit to New York City, where the young star attended the IMTA (International Modeling and Talent Association) convention, Reneiloe Mathebula’s quest for stardom is ablaze. The 15-year-old South African youngster and aspiring actress - who is well on her way to success - blew industry execs away during her recent visit to the States, where she was fortunate enough to perform in front of international talent agencies from across the country. Here, she was awarded Top 10 Best Actress, going up against talent from all around the world. It was not only an eye-opening experience for the rising star, but a welcome mat for a flourishing career. Pictured: Reneiloe Mathebula. Credit: Danzfuss Photography An overjoyed Mathebula’s explained, ‘Being called up on stage when I won Top 10 Best Actress, among young talent from different parts of the world, was the most memorable moment for me. I realised I finally did it. This is all I have ever wanted. The whole world is my oyster now and I am proud of myself.”

The youngster has been selected as the first South African actress to attend the Universal Actors Sessions in Los Angeles, taking place at The Universal Hilton Hotel, right in the heart of Hollywood. Jaw drop. The Universal Actors Sessions, which will take place in February 2025, offers actors the opportunity to audition in real lifestyle Hollywood casting format. Reneiloe will have the opportunity to audition in person during one-on-one casting sessions for agents, managers and casting directors such as Clear Talent Management, The Green Agency, NTA Talent and more. She said, “While I prepare for the Universal Actors Sessions, I will continue to invest in my craft. I am planning to attend local courses and to grow my knowledge of the industry as much as possible.”

Pictured: Reneiloe and Mother Keneiloe Mathebula. Credit: Danzfuss Photography The actress, who is making waves locally and abroad, has already starred in numerous music videos, including a recent shoot for international Grammy winning superstar Tyla. With her eye on the prize, the performer alludes to her future, stating: “I see myself in one of the biggest movies, yet to be released. I see myself walking on stage to receive a Grammy,” Mathebula said. She makes a bold statement, but one with a lot of promise. Mathebula has dreamed of being in front of the camera since she was a little girl and with great determination and work ethic is quite steadily making it happen. She added, “For as long as I can remember, acting has been a burning passion of mine.”

When asked what she thinks makes her stand out, she replied, “I believe humility and character are key components. Humility is something that extends beyond borders and I am humbled by the opportunities that have been afforded me in this industry.” That being said, the young achiever also accounts a lot of her success and opportunities to her mom, who has been her number one fan since day one. “My mom has always had my back and has been with me every step of the way,” she explains. “Her support throughout my journey has been invaluable.”