2019 Champs all set to ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ in this year’s Virtual Comrades Marathon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Runners were thrilled to find out that the Comrades Marathon is set to stage the world’s largest virtual event - Race The Comrades Legends - this Sunday on 14 June 2020.

The cancellation of the physical ultra-marathon, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was a massive blow to the sporting calendar. However runners are now able to enter the virtual event, choosing from a variety of distance categories, and run their favourite route whether it be on their property, a treadmill or on the open road. Not only will entrants be able to participate in the virtual event, they will also be able to ‘Race the Comrades Legends’.



The CMA’s ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ is a running concept based on the stories of the greatest Comrades Legends in history. The official Comrades Marathon website will include an online functionality where runners can virtually compete, run with and compare their times against the likes of Bruce Fordyce, Frith van der Merwe, Samuel Tshabalala and several others.





Each participant creates their personal story and on completion is able to earn a real medal. Reigning Comrades Marathon 2019 Champions, Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn, have confirmed that they will be competing in the 2020 virtual event.





With the entry tally nearing 20 000, the CMA is ensuring that ‘Race the Comrades Legends’ is The Ultimate Virtual Race creating a sense of camaraderie for athletes within their social space, adding value to running clubs and the running scene; and helping raise funds for the charitable sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.





The event has attracted both Comrades winners and recreational runners, with participants from around the world signing up for what promises to be the world’s most inclusive virtual race, hosted by the organisers of the world’s greatest ultra-marathon.





Both Mothibi and Steyn are Brand Ambassadors for CMA sponsor, Swinkels Family Brewers, promoting its range of Bavaria 0.0% non-alcoholic adult beverages.

Swinkels Family Brewer’s Marketing Manager: Africa, Oliver Wills says.





“Both Edward and Gerda were the perfect fit as Brand Ambassadors for Bavaria 0.0%. They are both fit, energetic and influential professional athletes who epitomise the fun, responsible lifestyle that our brand seeks to promote.”





Mothibi, who is a Clerk at the Impala Platinum Mine, claimed his inaugural victory in last year’s Comrades Marathon Up Run in a winning time of 5:31:33.





Says Mothibi, “I will be running the 21km in next Sunday’s ‘Race The Comrades Legends’. I have not been training properly with the lockdown regulations so I will enjoy a casual run at a leisurely pace. With this being a virtual race, I will probably run my favourite route around where I live in Freedom Park in Platinum Village, Rustenburg.





I will see who I can run with and make it a social experience and ensure that we adhere to social distancing norms and respect the rules. I am excited about this ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ because it is these legends who have inspired us to run the Comrades Marathon. As a runner and an average humble person, I feel privileged to serve as a Brand Ambassador for Bavaria 0.0%.”





Steyn, who is currently in Dubai, stunned the nation with her record-reaking Comrades Up Run victory in 5:58:53 and will also be participating in the 21km event. says Steyn,





“After the cancellation of just about all running events, it is great that we can participate in this virtual race. The ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ will provide us with the opportunity to run with our friends and be a part of it, wherever we are.”





Steyn adds, “Running in Dubai’s challenging conditions will not be easy but I will run with a small group of friends which is allowed. I will run along my favourite route around The Greens which is close to the Arabian Gulf. I will run at my Comrades pace but it will definitely be a social run rather than anything else.”





RSA entrants who have entered the 2020 Comrades Marathon get a free entry into ‘Race The Comrades Legends’. Entries close 14 June 2020. The virtual race could be the biggest one yet and stands a chance to make history. Win 1 of 200 free entries by clicking on the link.





For more information on ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ and to enter, please click here





Win Bavaria hamper valued at R2000





The Saturday Star in partnership with Bavaria are giving 2 lucky readers a chance to win Bavaria hamper valued at R2000 in commemoration of the Virtual comrades marathon.

Hamper includes 5 cases of Bavaria 0.0% non- alcoholic beverage and lovely Bavaria branded items. SMS BAVARIA, your name, surname and email address, to 33521. T and Cs apply. SMS cost R1.50. Competition closes Friday at midnight.



