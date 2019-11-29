South Africa's Bird of the Year for 2020 is the Southern Ground-Hornbill, BirdLife South Africa announced today.
The largest hornbill species is well known to many South Africans, especially those who visit the Kruger National Park.
"It is found in the Savanna Biome, but sadly now mainly restricted to protected areas. This hornbill is listed as endangered in South Africa with fewer than 1 500 individuals remaining in our country," it says.
Half of these occur in the Kruger National Park. The species is threatened by habitat alteration, especially the loss of large trees, afforestation of grasslands, poisoning and
electrocution.
"Sometimes known as the “Thunderbird” or the “Lightning Bird” it is believed by many indigenous cultures to be an important symbol of the start of the seasonal rains."