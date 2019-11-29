2020 bird of the year announced









Please credit: Lucy Kemp. South Africa's Bird of the Year for 2020 is the Southern Ground-Hornbill, BirdLife South Africa announced today. The largest hornbill species is well known to many South Africans, especially those who visit the Kruger National Park. "It is found in the Savanna Biome, but sadly now mainly restricted to protected areas. This hornbill is listed as endangered in South Africa with fewer than 1 500 individuals remaining in our country," it says. Half of these occur in the Kruger National Park. The species is threatened by habitat alteration, especially the loss of large trees, afforestation of grasslands, poisoning and

electrocution. "Sometimes known as the “Thunderbird” or the “Lightning Bird” it is believed by many indigenous cultures to be an important symbol of the start of the seasonal rains."

Please credit Lucy Kemp

The birds live in social, cooperatively breeding groups that consist of between 2-9 birds (the average group size is 3.6), but with only one alpha male and one breeding female per group and the rest of the group are helpers.

BirdLife South Africa says the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project, a BirdLife Species Guardian, does important work to conserve the Southern Ground-Hornbill.

During 2020, BirdLife South Africa, in collaboration with the project, create awareness about the species "through the production of an informative poster, the development of learning resources for schools, articles in African Birdlife magazine, social media posts, presentations to interested groups, and the sale of merchandise.

The Hans Hoheisen Charitable Trust is the sponsor of Bird of the Year 2020.

The Saturday Star