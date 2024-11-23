25O Alex residents benefit through new call centre in heart of Alexandra

More than 250 residents of Alexandra Township are set to benefit through a multi-stakeholder partnership led by South Africa’s leading business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Merchants, which has taken a monumental step towards economic upliftment in Alexandra by launching a new call centre in the area. The call centre, developed in partnership with Amandla Social Enterprise and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), is set to create job opportunities and support economic growth in a township often overlooked in discussions about development and employment.

Located strategically within Alexandra, the initiative embodies impact sourcing —a business model centred on hiring locally to foster community development. Merchants’ Chief Revenue Officer, Mathew Conn, expressed enthusiasm about the project, noting that the majority of staff are residents who live within a short distance from the facility. “We’re thrilled to launch our new township hub in Alexandra, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering communities and building futures,” he remarked.

This innovative hub serves as part of the DBSA’s DLAB Programme, designed to provide meaningful access to opportunities for the youth and deliver economic activities that unlock human creativity and innovation. “Through our partnership with Amandla and DBSA, we’re redefining employment by bringing job opportunities directly to the community, hiring locally, and creating meaningful careers that uplift and empower residents,” Conn added. The call centre aims to provide state-of-the-art contact centre services to international clients, showcasing the untapped potential of township-based economies in South Africa.

As explained by Conn, this centre not only delivers jobs but also nurtures entrepreneurship and promotes holistic education alongside skills development for its employees. Statistically, the launch of the Alexandra hub is impressive: an astounding 96% of its call centre staff comes from previously disadvantaged areas, with 83% of agents having previously faced unemployment. Significantly, 78% of the agents are fully impact sourced, with 70% stemming directly from the township itself.