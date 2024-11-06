54 on Bath’s terrace and level 4 bar reopen for a new Summer experience

54 on Bath has reopened its refreshed terrace and redesigned Level 4 Bar, bringing a fresh experience to one of Southern Sun’s most loved hotels. Just in time for Summer, the updated space offers guests an inviting spot to enjoy premium drinks and indulgent dining. Located in the heart of Rosebank, 54 on Bath has long been a destination for those seeking sophisticated relaxation. The terrace now features a re-lined pool, resurfaced pool deck, elegant pergolas, and stylish new tiles, surrounded by lush greenery and newly planted trees. These additions create a relaxing outdoor retreat, perfect for guests looking for either a tranquil escape or a social setting.

The Level 4 Bar, a favourite spot at 54 on Bath, now offers an enhanced experience through its partnership with Hendrick’s Gin. The collaboration introduces new design touches and a cocktail menu inspired by the bar’s botanical surroundings. A representative from Hendrick’s Gin shared, “We are pleased to announce our exciting partnership with the iconic 54 on Bath hotel in Rosebank, one of our flagship locations in South Africa. The hotel’s lush, enchanting gardens also mirror Hendrick’s passion for botany.” Andrew Hosking, Southern Sun’s Regional Operations Director, highlighted the improvements, stating, “We’ve invested in enhancing the guest experience at 54 on Bath. Our refreshed terrace and Level 4 Bar offer an inviting atmosphere that captures the elegance and charm our guests love. Opening in time for the festive season, we’re providing an ideal setting for gatherings and relaxed sophistication.”

54 on Bath’s Level 4 Terrace continues to offer its popular tea experience, a must for those who appreciate refined flavours. Guests can enjoy the Traditional Afternoon Tea, available Sunday to Friday from 14:30 to 16:30, in the elegant surroundings of the Level 4 Restaurant, Bar and Terrace. This experience includes premium TWG teas, with a guided tea presentation and an assortment of savoury and sweet treats – from classic English sandwiches to freshly baked scones with cream and preserves. The tea service is priced at R395 per person, with the option to add a glass of Champagne or a Hendrick’s cucumber and rose-infused gin cocktail. For those seeking a quiet escape, a celebration, or simply a memorable outing, 54 on Bath’s refreshed Level 4 Bar and Terrace are now open, offering a distinct and inviting experience. With summer underway, it’s the perfect time to enjoy all that 54 on Bath in Rosebank has to offer.