56.6% of South Africans confident of a climate disaster being avoided in the country, Epson survey finds

Johannesburg - 56.6% of South Africans are confident of a climate disaster being avoided in South Africa, according to an Epson survey. South Africans’ confidence that a climate crisis will be averted in their lifetimes has declined from 58.9% in 2021 to 56.6% in 2022, according to the second annual Epson Climate Reality Barometer released this week.

The survey measured the opinions and experiences of South Africans as part of a global study by the global technology leader into the causes and possible mitigations of climate change around the world. “The 2021 survey explored the various contributing factors to climate change and humanity’s ability to deal with it effectively, from scientific and government interventions to a slow uptake of renewable energy,” Timothy Thomas, country manager for Epson South Africa, said. He explained that this year’s survey focused on the actions that individuals have taken, or intend to take, to help tackle climate change, from less international business and leisure travel to switching to an electric vehicle, walking or cycling more, switching to renewable energy and using more sustainable brands.

“Globally, climate change is, on average, ranked third as a priority issue that governments, companies and individuals should be focused on.” “However, in South Africa, it is ranked fourth at 9.4%, behind fixing the economy (40%), tackling poverty (19.9%) and managing inflation (14%).” Thomas added that findings also suggested that age is a factor, with the oldest age range (55+) most concerned about climate change (over 15%) and those in the 45 – 54 and 16 – 24 age ranges at under 7% each the least concerned.

“This is despite the impact of climate change witnessed in recent years, including intense rains affecting the eastern coast of South Africa, resulting in increased devastating flooding and landslides across KwaZulu-Natal and widespread, ongoing droughts across the Eastern and Western Cape,” he said. “This, the survey notes, suggests a ‘reality deficit’ in people potentially misunderstanding the full future impacts of climate change.” Thomas also explained that despite the varying issues South Africans believe government, companies and individuals should be prioritising, many are already playing their part in tackling climate change by adopting various sustainable habits.

“For example, 32.5% of South Africans have volunteered to travel less internationally, with a further 31.4% planning to do so in future. While only 8% have switched to an electric vehicle, 63% are looking to make the change in future.” He added that over 60% are already walking and cycling more, reducing their plastic use, improving recycling habits and using reusable goods. Meanwhile, over a third (36%) are travelling to the office less, while a quarter are already encouraging their workplaces to commit to further efforts towards a net zero carbon strategy, with nearly half planning to in the future.

“As Epson works towards its Environmental Vision 2050, we are focused on various climate protection and biodiversity initiatives that use a circular economy as a more comprehensive approach, enlisting the actions of individuals, organisations and governments,” said Thomas. He said that as a global technology leader, Epson must refocus its efforts on developing solutions which will help reduce the environmental impact of our products. “By cooperating and finding solutions, we can collectively inspire action and bring about change together. While we know we have a long way to go, we believe we will build a better future if we work together and act now,” Thomas said.

Meanwhile, the Epson Climate Reality Barometer also revealed that it’s clear that global averages mask startling regional variations in confidence levels. This is because optimism is lower in most developed economies compared to emerging economies. According to the barometer, the individual country members of the G7 all record levels of optimism significantly below the 48% global average: Canada (36.6%); France (22.5%); Germany (23.8%); Italy (25.2%); Japan (10.4%); the UK (28.4%); and the US (39.4%).

In addition, rapidly emerging and fast-growing economies record levels of climate optimism significantly above the global average: China (76.2%); India (78.3%); Indonesia (62.6%); Kenya (76%); Mexico (66%); and the Philippines (71.9%). About Epson’s 2022 Climate Reality Barometer: Epson’s 2022 Climate Reality Barometer commissioned a survey conducted by Opinion Matters of 26,205 general respondents (Aged 16+) from the following markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, USA and Vietnam. The survey was carried out between 29 July 2022-4 August 2022. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.