67 000 litres of chicken soup for the needy to commemorate Mandela day

Mandela Day, middle of the winter, is always cold, but for the volunteers who worked virtually nonstop last week to ensure they reached their target of cooking 67 000 litres of soup to be served to communities in need, the hearts were warm on Saturday morning. A ton of Goldi Chicken thighs donated by poultry producer Astral was last week distributed among several Johannesburg restaurants participating in a mammoth effort by the NPO Chefs with Compassion to ensure that an estimated 286 000 people could receive a bowl of nourishing soup on Madiba’s birthday. Chicken producers across South Africa have been focusing attention on fighting hunger over the months of lockdown, in a number of localised efforts aimed at bringing relief in the areas where their businesses operate. According to Izaak Breitenbach of the SA Poultry Association, the organisation’s members have donated multiple tons of chicken and maize meal on an ongoing basis during the lockdown. “In addition to what each producer does for the communities around them, we started a collective campaign where we pair up with trustworthy organisations that have the infrastructure to prepare food and the networks to reach the vulnerable people who really need it the most,” he explained. “Supreme Chicken helped the NPO We^Can with a ton of chicken that is alleviating hunger at a primary school and five children’s homes. But Mandela Day really brought it all together.”

In the bustling kitchen of The Local Grill, Johannesburg winner of many Best Steakhouse awards, around 140 litres of concentrated chicken soup were cooked last week as a base for about 300 litres of chicken and vegetable soup that the restaurant contributed to the effort.

Image: supplied.

Astral’s small team also rolled up their sleeves and joined the other volunteers in bulk food prepping, as chicken was cooked and shredded along with vegetables. Huge, fragrant pots of steaming soup were prepared, decanted into 25 litre buckets and set up for collection by the charitable organisations who then served the meals on Mandela Day, at facilities at Zoo Lake and Jerusalem informal settlement in Roodepoort.

“Most of the soup making up the Chefs With Compassion challenge was vegetable soup, for purely economic reasons, so we were thrilled when Astral offered chicken and made it possible for us to cook a whole lot of protein-rich batches here in Johannesburg,” said The Local Grill owner Steven Maresch. “This was a seriously lekker soup!”

Says Breitenbach,“Chicken farmers are serious about our responsibility as the producers of the nation’s most widely consumed and most accessible meat protein. Chicken is part of the national fabric and connects us all, from backyard farmers to mechanised producers, and large supermarket chains to the single mom buying chicken pieces for a Sunday family meal. And on Mandela Day, it has been our privilege to say Happy birthday Madiba over a bowl of chicken soup.

The Saturday Star