67 Blankets for Mandela Day comes to Eastgate

Johannesburg - This year marks a decade since the death of former president Nelson Mandela, and with Mandela Day approaching (July 18), one shopping centre is pulling out all the stops to honour the statesman’s legacy. Collaborating with non-profit organisation 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, Eastgate will be hosting a curated exhibition of masterpiece blankets crafted in Madiba’s honour over the years. The exhibition was opened yesterday by the organisation’s founder, Carolyn Steyn.

Since its inception in 2013, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has distributed more than 167 000 handmade blankets and hundreds of thousands of scarves to those in need, setting four Guinness World Records in the process. Steyn said the core purpose is mobilising people locally and abroad to crochet and knit blankets and scarves, made with love, while demonstrating the true meaning of “Ubuntu”. Over the years, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has transformed into a phenomenon, a movement that has captured the attention of South African and international celebrities as well as corporates and KnitWits for Madiba in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Cyprus, London, the US, Ireland, Italy, and India.

Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day distributed more than 167 000 handmade blankets and hundreds of thousands of scarves for those in need. Supplied image. The exquisite collection of prized blankets will be on display in Eastgate’s Strelitzia Court until Mandela Day. Shoppers are invited to view the masterpieces on show and to support the project by donating wool, hooks, or needles; donating completed blankets, squares, and scarves; or by adopting a knitter, by partnering with someone who has the skills, but not the means, to buy the necessary materials. General manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre, Saadiyah Kahn, said there will also be crochet classes for those who would like to learn the intricate craft. “Supporting projects that have the potential to make a real difference in people’s lives is central to our purpose, and we are excited to host the magnificent collection of blankets at Eastgate. I encourage shoppers to enjoy perusing the masterpieces on exhibit and to support the project wholeheartedly,” she added.