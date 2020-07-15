67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children
“Since the beginning of Covid-19, we at the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children have seen 585 victims of abuse,” said Dr Shaheda Omar, director.
As part of its Mandela Day initiative, the children’s organisation has appealed for donations of R167, which it will use to assist youngsters who have suffered from abuse during the pandemic.
“We appeal to you to contribute to the healing of 67 children who have been victims of abuse during Covid-19 by donating R167 to the Teddy Bear Foundation,” said Omar.
“The 1 is a symbol of the child who represents the 67 children who have stood up in order to be a voice for the 67 hundreds of children who have been violated and suffered trauma.”
Omar explained that the funds will go a long way to helping children who are victims of abuse as soon as possible.
“By supporting a child on this journey to healing there is great opportunity for hope.”
If you would like to donate to The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Mandela Day Fund:
- Nedbank
- Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children
- Account number: 1944183361
- Branch Code: 194 405
Or
- Investec
- Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children
- Account number: 10011311625
- Branch Code: 580 105
Alternatively, follow the link for our Back a Buddy Mandela campaign here.
* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay