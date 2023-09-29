A glimpse into the culture of SA’s youth with ‘Habits of Gen Z’

Johannesburg - Prepare yourself for an engaging adventure as DStv unravels the enigmatic world of Gen Z in this insightful mini-docu series, Habits of Gen Z. The show will explore Gen Z's lives, influences, and aspirations that foster intergenerational dialogue and understanding. M-Net's Director for Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser, described the show as innovative and dynamic. “Habits of Gen Z is a captivating docu-series that will challenge our perceptions and hopefully start a conversation that will foster understanding between different generations. It's an eye-opening experience that will spark meaningful discourse within families. By bridging the gap through sharing this docu-series, as a channel we hope to encourage families to come together, learn from each other, and celebrate what connects us all,” he said.

Throughout the series, you can expect vibrant thought starters: Episode 1: Raised By The Internet Plunge head first into online culture, where Gen Z embraces the internet's opportunities and challenges. This episode will unmask the digital realm and explore the intriguing topics of technology, cybercrime and how social media has shaped the way Gen Z sees the world and themselves.

Episode 2: Sex Exploration in the Digital Age This episode is a thrilling journey into Gen Z's ever-evolving exploration of relationships and sexuality in the digital realm. Witness the exhilarating highs and challenging lows as this generation navigates sex and intimacy complexities. Episode 3: Substance Use & Abuse

Prepare to confront the realities of substance use and abuse as we delve into Gen Z's encounters with drugs and alcohol. Peer into the hidden corners as Habits of Gen Z shines a light on the challenges faced by this generation, from illegal and prescription drugs to alcohol, smoking, and even psychedelic medicine. Episode 4: Identity and Expression Celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Gen Z's diverse identities and expressions. Step into a world where LGBTQIA+ rights, ethnic and cultural identity, and the power of self-expression take centre stage. Marvel at the courage and resilience of this generation as they assert their individuality and challenge societal norms.