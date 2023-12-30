A look at celebs who stunned with their regal Christmas looks

In recent years, Christmas Day has become more exciting as most people go to great lengths to add a stunning fashion flair to it. In addition to delicious cuisines and family get-togethers, many celebs deck themselves out in dazzling garments to celebrate this day.

We look at local stars who have served the country with eye-catching looks, with some painting social media platforms with all the themes that are impossible not to admire. Sithelo Shozi Renowned DJ Sithelo Shozi. Picture: Instagram Shozi, who is renowned for dressing to kill at most important South African occasions, made this year’s Christmas one to remember with her stunning black and white costume.

Mihlali Ndamase Award-winning influencer Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram Influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who has won multiple awards, is well known for her sense of style, which extends to both formal and casual ensembles. This year was unique as her understated elegance perfectly encapsulated her appeal. Amanda Du-Pont

Actress Amanda Du Pont. Picture: Instagram This year actress Amanda Du-Pont went all out to honour the big day that had been full of exceptional looks. She dazzled in a glittering maxi dress showcasing her regal beauty. Thabsie Renowned musician Thabsie. Picture: Instagram The renowned musician Thabsie has been added to the list that has pulled out all the stops to mark the special day. Thabsie stole the show with her shimmering maroon all-in-one outfit.

Ndavi Nokeri Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Instagram Even after passing up supremacy to her successor this year, former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri continues to reign. The beauty queen celebrated Christmas this year with a red majestic look, assuring that her name is among those who shone in the fashions Mamkhize’s family