A new collaborative creative platform set to oppose the white cube

By Tsholofelo Seleke Johannesburg - From the outside, the Transwerke building at the Constitution Hill Precinct in Braamfontein is unwelcoming. The paintings on the walls and the security guard on the stairs create a welcoming presence and hint at the activities inside.

Once a maternity hospital, it is now filled with studios for creatives of all kinds. The residents of studio 52, Lesole Tauatswala and Bulumko Mbete, of BLVCK BLOCK, offer a platform for artists, conversations and stakeholders outside conventional commercial art spaces. “Transwerke is an incubator for creative businesses and forms sustainable partnerships with other stakeholders,” comments Tauatswala, who also occupies a managerial office at @Transwerke. Witnessing the kind of events, collaborations and experimental projects occurring in the building inspired him to bridge the gap in the contemporary art scene, which doesn’t readily encourage collaboration or experimentation.

BLVCK BLOCK have driven a collaboration between 11 creatives, resulting in an exhibition titled “Memory Proceeding”, which is supported by the Creative Knowledge Resource and National Research Foundation. The exhibition will be part of the Open Studios Lesole Tauatswala‘s focus on inner city Johannesburg 2022. Supplied image. Joburg event and will be featured on the first day of the programme. Taking place on May 27 and 28, Open Studios is an opportunity to explore their studios, meet the artists and engage in artistic spaces that are not always open to the public. “Memory Proceeding” was conceptualised post-Covid-19 to bring a community together. The project had three iterations which were meant to take place in Mbete’s apartment. Moving to The Creative Hub @Transwerke paved the way for this exhibition. The featured creatives are visual artists and those who work in film, design and fashion.

“My ways of learning and making are collaborative. I am interested in people’s methodologies,” says Mbete of the selection process. Collectivism and collaborations are not conventionally encouraged in the art world; there have been few accolades presented to collaborations or collectives. Perhaps this is why artistic collectives are said to have an expiry date. Even at its inception, BLVCK BLOCK was a bigger collaborative effort. For the artist in residence Nyakallo Maleke, “a collaboration is a way of sustaining communities and holding each other accountable as creatives”.

As an artist, she admits the journey can be isolating and collaboration can lead to real possibilities. A sense of community underpins Tauatswala’s photographic works – images taken in the inner city of Johannesburg depicting migrant communities. They are black and white, which gives them a timeless effect. His interest in articulating collective concerns is not only depicted in his work, but also informs his perspective: “I want to counter the idea that things come together for an individual and the notion of the artist being the (sole) genius,” he says. Lesole Tauatswala’s Focus on inner city Johannesburg 2022. Supplied image. BLVCK BLOCK is envisioned as a platform for creatives by creatives.

“We want to create a programme for those who feel left out,” says Tauatswala. When asked about the conception of the name, Mbete proudly declared the relevance to blackness according to Steve Biko’s definition. The block was a play on words and negation of the Western white cube culture. BLVCK BLOCK holds exhibitions, and residency programmes, and leads academic conversations about the arts. The Creative Hub @Transwerke is a vital creative meeting point shifting the creative landscape of Johannesburg. By housing and collaborating with creatives, it sets a complementary tone for BLVCK BLOCK. As part of the Open Studios programme, they will avail their space to the public, and eagerly extend their invitation to creatives who would like their projects to be housed. “As people of colour, community is integral to us,” concludes Mbete.