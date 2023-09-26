A new playlist highlighting Xigaza and Lekompo music from Limpopo launches on Spotify

Johannesburg - A few years ago, cultural amplifications in South Africa were not as myriad as today. Pre-streaming for music to cross borders and become mainstream relied heavily on broadcasting platforms like radio and television. For example, the Tsonga disco of the ’90s led by popular artists such as Penny Penny, Peta Teanet, and Joe Shirimani, was embraced nationally on the back of these platforms. But now the streaming world has elevated this amplification beyond our imagination, particularly with the launch of Spotify in South Africa in 2018. And now, Discovery is no longer limited to hard-core fans because this can now take place on Spotify through playlists, creating meaningful connections between artists and fans.

Spotify’s editorial team in South Africa has developed a connected ecosystem of playlists across many unique and different genres amalgamating in the launch of the Made in South Africa hub, a hub celebrating South Africa’s heritage. “In the streaming world, playlists have helped music and podcasts cross borders. South African audio space is as diverse as its people, so its evolving, innovative nature is not surprising. Made in South Africa hub promotes accessibility, music, and podcast discovery,” said Spotify’s sub-Saharan lead, music strategy and operations, Warren Bokwe. He explained that the Made in South Africa hub gives fans access to popular South African genres, acclaimed party anthems, lively conversations in local languages served by podcasters, and South Africa’s nostalgic sounds from Durban to Johannesburg.

“The hub serves as the ultimate destination for all things South African audio, including the newly launched playlist Limpopo Way, which went live on Spotify last week encompassing Lekompo, Manyalo, Bolo House, and Xigaza genres.” Music fans outside Limpopo are already familiar with Bolo House, Manyalo, and Xigaza genres. Bolo House had its notable moments with King Monada’s viral “Malwedhe” track and again with Master KG’s choreography-infused “Jerusalema”. Meanwhile, Tsonga traditional music genre Xigaza is dominating social media timelines led by the viral “Ka Vhalungu” by Tebza De DJ. Manyalo, on the other hand, has become synonymous with Sepedi weddings and one of its leading artists, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, whose latest single “Romelang Invoice” is part of the Limpopo Way playlist, features predominantly on these occasions.

Lekompo is a slightly less known genre, but not any less interesting, and is an emerging genre from Limpopo. The core roots of the sounds or where it originated from are debatable. However, listening to it, one can pick up a bit of every Limpopo-leaning genre. Popular Lekompo songs on the playlist include “Sekoloto” by Kharishma. “All these genres have energetic beats, making this playlist the ultimate dance-off playlist,” Bokwe said. Meanwhile, Spotify EQUAL artist for September Makhadzi’s newly released singles “Tshakuma”, “Mushonga”, and “Rea Lwa” form part of the 50 songs on the playlist capturing Limpopo’s eclectic music scene.

“The playlist further features songs from the three official languages Sepedi, XiTsonga, and Tshivenda, and dialects spoken in Limpopo including Khelobedu,” Bokwe said. He explained that in Limpopo Way’s company are the reimagined Made in South Africa playlist. The playlists now houses Afrosoul and Afropop, and Bhinca Nation playlist featuring Ntencane’s “Umathandana wokwenzani”. “This Is playlists such as This Is Mango Groove, This Is Brenda Fassie, This Is Lucky Dube and This Is Ringo Madlingozi, Legendary Labels playlists, Nostalgia playlists, South African podcasts, and many more.”