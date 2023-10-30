A new season for Edenvale High School as new principal takes the post

At the end of 2022, Dr Harmer retired from his principal post at Edenvale High after 36 years of service. It was a bitter-sweet moment for the school as learners and teachers wished him well and adjusted to school life without him.

The process of appointing a new principal began well in advance. However, necessary departmental processes needed to be followed and so the school was without a principal for the first nine months of 2023. During this time, Melt van Zyl, one of the deputies of the school, was put in place as acting principal.

On the last day of term 3, September 29, the Edenvale High staff were having their daily morning meeting when two department officials arrived to announce the news that Van Zyl had been elected as the new official principal of Edenvale High School. The officials congratulated Van Zyl for his excellent leadership of the school over the nine months that he led as acting principal.

They recognised that the school has run seamlessly and maintained its high standard. The announcement brought heaps of joy and excitement. The staff at Edenvale High are proud to welcome Van Zyl as principal of Edenvale High School and support him in his new post.