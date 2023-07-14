A recipe for change: Here are ways that South Africans can reduce food waste

Johannesburg - Food waste is a global problem, and South Africa is no exception. The nation has a complex food system and a population that faces many challenges related to food insecurity. The Savings Institute of South Africa has marked July as the annual “Savings Month” for South Africa, and this initiative is seen as an appropriate time for consumers and businesses to reaffirm positive spending and saving habits. This could include curbing food waste so that money on food products is not wasted.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), an estimated 20 million people in South Africa go to bed hungry every night. At the same time, more than 10 million tonnes of food are wasted annually in South Africa, costing the country about R64-billion. The losses and waste are equivalent to 45% of the available food supply in the country. Experts warn that this is a shocking amount of food waste, especially considering that millions of people in the country are hungry. They added that reducing food waste is not only essential for social justice but also for environmental sustainability. This is as food waste also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water depletion. Here are some cost-effective ways to reduce food waste in our kitchens at home, courtesy of the chefs from the Radisson Hotel Group.

How to reduce food waste in South Africa. Supplied image. Plan meals and make a shopping list Planning meals ahead of time and making a shopping list can help reduce food waste. The Radisson Hotel Group explained that it enables you to buy only what you need and avoid buying excess food that may go bad before you can consume it. “Planning meals ahead of time can also help you prepare meals using the ingredients you already have, reducing the need for additional ingredients.” Use leftovers creatively. Leftovers can be re-purposed creatively into new meals, reducing food waste, The Radisson Hotel Group explained. “For example, leftover vegetables can be used in soups or stews, while meat can be used in sandwiches or salads.” Get creative and experiment with new recipes to use leftovers and avoid throwing them away.

Store food correctly The Radisson Hotel Group said that storing food correctly can help extend its shelf life and reduce waste. “Keep vegetables and fruits in the fridge or a cool, dark place.” Store dry goods, such as rice and pasta, in airtight containers to keep them fresh. Use the first-in, first-out method, where you use the oldest ingredients first to avoid them going bad. Compost food waste

Composting is a great way to reduce food waste and create nutrient-rich soil for your garden. “Composting food scraps, such as fruit and vegetable peels, coffee grounds, and eggshells, can help reduce the amount of food waste going to landfills,” The Radisson Hotel Group said. Composting can also reduce the need for chemical fertilisers and pesticides, making it an environmentally friendly option. Freeze food Freezing food is a great way to extend its shelf life and reduce waste. If you have excess food that you cannot consume before it goes bad, consider freezing it, The Radisson Hotel Group said. This method can also be used to preserve seasonal produce for use throughout the year. Label and date frozen food to ensure you use them before they become freezer burned.

The Radisson Hotel Group added that as part of the hospitality industry, they have a crucial role to play in reducing food waste in South Africa. There are many ways hotels can reduce their food wastage. Some include: Implement a food waste reduction programme Hotels should develop a food waste reduction programme that sets targets and tracks progress. The Radisson Hotel Group said that a food waste reduction programme can help hotels identify where the waste is occurring, implement strategies to reduce waste, and monitor progress.

“Staff should be trained on how to reduce food waste by measuring and monitoring food waste, portion control, and food storage,” Vonique Van Zyl, Chef at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, said. “We, for example, implement food waste control measures by making use of the first in, first out (FIFO) system to ensure that our stock is used according to expiry dates.” Use food inventory management systems

Van Zyl said that hotels can reduce food waste by using inventory management systems that help them keep track of food inventory and prevent over-ordering. “A food inventory management system can also help hotels identify what foods are not selling and adjust their menus accordingly.” By implementing inventory management systems, hotels can save money by reducing food waste and improve profitability by selling more of what customers want. Donate excess food to charity “Hotels should consider donating excess food to charity organisations that feed the hungry,” Johan Van Rooyen, Chef at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, said.