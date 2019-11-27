A South Africa-meets-Bollywood production set to charm audiences









A SCENE from Bhai’s Cafe, a South Afric-meets-Bollywood production which showcases songs and dances. For years, Razia Rawoot and her husband Mehboob Bawa dreamt of bringing their very own movie to life. After years of hard work, the Cape Town couple’s dream has come true. Rawoot and her husband are the driving force behind new South African film Bhai’s Cafe, which showcased at the Joburg Film Festival this week. Bhai’s Cafe, a South Africa-meets- Bollywood production, is a 100-minute film filled with drama, romance, and good humour. The movie, produced by Rawoot and Maynard Kraak, who also serves as director, focuses on “family, urban gentrification and romance with a Bollywood touch” and was filmed entirely on location in Wynberg, Cape Town.

While the film screened at the festival this week, Bhai’s Cafe will make its national big screen release on Valentine’s Day.









Based on a story by Rawoot and her husband, Bhai’s Cafe centres on the Patel family and their cafe, the cornerstone of the Wynberg community.

The cafe comes under threat from a ruthless property developer, as Bhai’s daughter, Rashmi, is swept off her feet, in true Bollywood fashion, by Patrick, the son of the property magnate.

At the same time, Bhai and his family rally the community to square off with the property developer to stave off the bulldozers and save the cafe.

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi plays the lead role of male love interest Patrick. His character is, incidentally, a fan of Bollywood movies and music, and participates in multiple dance sequences and even sings in Hindi.

Actress Suraya Rose Santos, a rising star on the international modelling and acting scene, delivers as the love-struck Rashmi, while Bawa and Rehane Abrahams play Rashmi’s parents.

After years of dedication, Rawoot says she is delighted to see their dream come to life.

“While Bollywood never factored in the original idea of the film, through the development process it made sense to have a touch of Bollywood inspiration in the film,” says Rawoot.

“Especially because Bollywood is a global phenomenon and even in South Africa, audiences of this genre cuts across all races and ages.”

There are plenty of Bollywood elements to the film, including beautifully choreographed dances and singing which is synonymous with Bollywood movies.

“Patrick, the character played by Siv Ngesi, is a fan of Bollywood. So when he romances Rashmi, he breaks into a Bollywood song to impress her,” says Rawoot.

“The film pays homage to Bollywood, as both I and my actor husband, who plays the title character, are huge fans of the genre.”

The movie also sees Ngesi perform a Hindi song, something he has never done on-screen before.

“Siv is a bundle of energy and an amazing human being. He threw himself into the character and pulled off every challenge with aplomb. Initially, we had another singer record the song picturised on Siv, just in case his singing was not up to the mark.

“He, admittedly, was concerned as he had never sung professionally before and he had to sing in Hindi. But he did a wonderful job. The character he plays is not meant to be a professional singer, just a normal person who loves Bollywood music. We’ve retained his actual voice in the film and he looks and sounds fantastic.”

Cape Town couple Razia Rawoot and her husband Mehboob Bawa, right, are the driving force behind the film Bhai’s Cafe, which showcased at the Joburg Film Festival this week. With them is co-producer Maynard Kraak. Supplied.





In a tight three and a half-week schedule, shooting the movie in Wynberg turned out to be a great experience for the cast and crew of Bhai’s Cafe.

“The community took us into their hearts and literally into their homes. The location of the cafe is an actual existing shop that has been there for 80 years with the same family. Mr Hassan and family were only too happy to accommodate the shoot.

Rawoot says the film was originally meant to be a sitcom back in 2005.

“We pitched it to several broadcasters who liked it. But they wanted to commission us and we didn’t want to lose the intellectual property. So we decided against pursuing the project at that time.

“Years later, Maynard suggested we produce the film version and thereafter proceed with the sitcom.”

Rawoot and her husband wanted to make sure that audiences would relate to their characters, making them believable, and ensuring that the story was something that would touch people all over the world.

“Mehboob and I wrote the story and filled it with characters who are composites of real people we’ve engaged with in our life. Mehboob’s family had a corner cafe and he grew up in this environment. We wanted to pay tribute to the shopkeepers, their families and the communities that they built and serviced.

Our writers, Aaron Naidoo, who wrote the original screenplay drafts and then Darron Meyer, who wrote the final shooting script are superbly talented and delivered exactly what we wanted.

Rawoot said finding the money was a challenge. “There were times that we thought it would never happen. But we do believe in divine timing. Everything will come into place when it’s meant to be. And so it was with Bhai’s Cafe.”

The Saturday Star