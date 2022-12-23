A stressful Christmas for SA students in Russia after the department’s non-payment of study and rent

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga Department of Basic Education (MPUDBE) is the grinch who stole Christmas for some 227 South African students abandoned in Russia. Some of the students have already been barred from classes at their respective universities and some have been evicted from where they are staying in Russia. In a desperate plea, the Community of RSA Students in Russia, Corsas, wrote an open letter to Mpumlanga Premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, begging her to come to their aid.

While the premier visited Russia, the students said their situation remains dire as the premier didn’t achieve much. Despite promises by MPUDBE, the tuition and rent of most of the students have not been paid, leaving them more desperate than ever. A total of 40 medical students at the Saratov Chernyshevsky State University have already been barred from attending classes. In a communique to students, MPUDBE said they’ve received invoices from three universities in Russia and these were all paid.

The department said five universities submitted invoices that were non-compliant as they were from universities under their letterhead but with Racus, the former managing agent’s banking details. “The Public Finance Management Act and Treasury Regulations does not allow payment to a third party who has no legal contract with the department. These universities have been advised to issue new invoices and provide their own banking details as soon as possible. “Since the department is paying through the SA Embassy in Moscow, the fees can be provided in local currency (Russian roubles), particularly since universities may not have foreign currency bank accounts,” the statement read.

It added that another four universities hadn’t yet responded to the request to provide the invoices for payment. At its sitting on December 7, the executive council resolved that the Department of Education should pay costs only if they are in compliance with the South African supply chain management prescripts and findings raised by the auditor-general South Africa. If no university invoices are received, students should be returned home and continue with their studies in South Africa·or any other university on the continent which will be willing to accommodate them.

“If there are Russian universities willing to work directly with the department and comply with the requirements, then students can be transferred to the willing universities. Already, the department has requested other universities to consider admitting the affected students,” the statement continued. But the part that really ruined Christmas for the abandoned students reads: “Students who do not meet the conditions of the scholarship (unduly benefited) will have to pay for themselves going forward, and refund the state of expenses already incurred over the years, including those who have graduated already. “The department should enforce compliance with provincial bursary policy and as such cannot pay for students (who) are repeating courses, have changed programmes or universities without prior authorisation by the head of department.”

The department said it was aware that some students had been furnished with expulsion notices and advised those students to consider taking academic leave while the matter was being pursued. “These students should also provide the department with their academic records as soon as possible to facilitate the transfer processes. Should there be a need for students to come back home, they are encouraged to inform the department so that the necessary travel arrangements are made.” The department further claims that there are about 27 students who have either exceeded their contracts' duration or have not complied with the provisions of the provincial bursary policy.

These students have been asked to submit requests for extension and also motivate why the department should grant them this extension of time. Each case shall be treated on its merit and in compliance with the provincial bursary policy. One of the students, Victoria Maheso, said she had now lost all hope of continuing her education. “I have pleaded for months and exhausted all possible resources in the department and the media alike. I fear my academic journey is coming to an end and I might not be able to graduate, due to failure to pay my tuition fees. I have been put on academic leave on advice from my dean’s office.