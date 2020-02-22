A Typical Interview: If not rugby, i’d do triple jump, says Blitzbokke Justin Geduld









South Africa's Justin Geduld runs with the ball against England during a match of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec.6, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Professional rugby player Justin Geduld is best known for his exploits on the field with the Blitzbokke. The 26-year-old was a member of the South Africa Sevens team that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. You are able to watch any sports fixture around the world. Which would you choose? The 100m final at the Olympics. It’s the most anticipated and exciting event. The crowds really turn up for it and the atmosphere is electric.

Who do you regard as the three greatest rugby players, past and present?

I would definitely say Bryan Habana, Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Legends.

What is the comfort dish you love eating when you go back home?

A good old South African braai. It never disappoints.

You have won the R100 million powerball lottery. What is the first thing you spend your money on?

I would donate a big portion to a charity that is very close to my hear. Be the Difference Foundation does amazing work in the community and I would love to be able to give back and ensure they know that their work doesn’t go unrecognised.

What’s the worst injury you’ve picked up?

I’ve had quite a few injuries, but the worst by far was a broken jaw. Not fun at all.

If Justin Geduld wasn’t a professional rugby player, what would he be?

Triple jump athlete - It would still be something athletic. I simply love working out, fitness, being active, pushing my body and being outdoors.

Your go-to song when you need to get hyped up for a game is ?

I don’t really get hyped up before a game. I prefer to stay relaxed, but I’d listen to Bob Marley, UB40 and Lucky Dube.

You are tasked with coming up with your own Gatsby. What are the main ingredients?

I’d go for something different like crumbed calamari, delicious tartar sauce, and a side of chips. Yummm.

What is the one exercise you cannot go a day without doing?

Lateral band walks. It’s a great way to work your glutes, hips, and thighs and also helps to stabilise your knees and hips, and prevents injury.

Saturday Star