A Typical Interview: Liezel van der Westhuizen lays it on about her likes









TV presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - Actress, model and presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen is best known for her stint on SABC3’s daily breakfast show, Expresso, as well as for her weekly radio show, Sunday Sundowner, on 94.5KFM in Cape Town. She is also well known for her impressive stint on local music reality TV show M-NET Idols, and as an actress has featured in local movies such as Sonskyn Beperk, The Race-ist, and Hollywood in my Huis. She also works as a voice-over artist. If you were stuck on a desert island, which three South African celebs would you wan with you and why? Majozi - for the entertainment value but also, his guitar would be good for making fires.

Charlize Theron - because there has got to be some awesome survivalist training in what she's done for movies.

Stacey Holland - because she’s fit enough to be sent on food runs.

You are on death row. You are given one final meal and drink. What would they be?

I would kill (he he he) for a divine sushi platter, and top off my life with Nutella crêped and good coffee.

What is the one thing that has caught your attention on social media in the past week?

The incredible support of most people online, rallying around Zaya, the daughter of Dwyane Wade - the basketball player married to Gabrielle Union.

If you ever found yourself auditioning for a music reality TV show, what song would you sing?

My voice only allows for Wooden Mic moments, so I would probably laugh my way through Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

You are opening your very own restaurant. What is its name, where is it and what’s your signature dish?

I’d like anything I am a part of, to be accessible to most people. So I’d establish a food truck named The Tall One. Signature dish: The Tower Burger.

What would you say is the most embarrassing moment you have had in your life?

I was presenting on Expresso, and knocked over a pot of boiling hot water while Olympic Gold medallist Ryk Neethling was in studio.

You are forced to leave South Africa. Which country do you choose to live in and why?

I’m going wherever the other giraffes are migrating - so Kenya?

