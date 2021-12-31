A year in review: What South Africans craved in 2021 and the top food trends for 2022

Johannesburg - This year, like its equally horrifying predecessor 2020, has been one of the most challenging periods in modern history. During the last almost 24 months, the coronavirus erupted and spread to almost every part of the globe causing death, illness, unemployment, isolation and devastation.

But as South Africans attempted to ride several waves of Covid-19 infections and subsequent lockdowns, many turned to food for comfort. And while the global health crisis afforded scores across the globe the opportunity to experiment in the kitchen, others turned to a range of takeaways to curb their cravings. You're the only bun for me

According to the latest UberEats South Africans Cravings Report, the nation’s meal of choice this year was the age-old burger. The third annual report by the online food ordering and delivery platform, which was released late in 2021, revealed that South Africans ordered a whopping two million burgers in 2021, officially declaring it the year of the buns. Meanwhile, pizzas and chicken also ranked in the top three most popular meals ordered on the local version of the international app in 2021.

There has been a drastic increase in vegan and vegatarian lifestyles in South Africa. File image. Vegetarianism on the rise While meaty, greasy and carb-loaded foods have undoubtedly been South Africans meals of choice on UberEats, the app’s data has also shown a significant spike in the demand for vegan and vegetarian meals in 2021. This, as the UberEats South Africans Cravings Report revealed a 45% rise in vegan restaurants joining the app and orders increasing by 42% since the same time in 2020. Vegan desserts also accounted for a large percentage of the favourite dishes, with Vegan Muggachino, Vegan Carrot Cake and Vegan Chocolate Cake being the favourite options. Meanwhile, healthy foods in general proved to be a hit among South Africans using the food delivery app, with eaters in Kimberley and Johannesburg ordering the most healthy food. Proudly South African: Local is lekker

South Africa and its many cities are relatively cosmopolitan in nature and offer an abundance of different meals including Indian, American, Italian and Mexican. But with its own diverse cultures, the nation has also cemented itself as a world leader in authentic cuisines as proudly South African meals continued to be a hit on UberEats during 2021. Its Cravings Report found that foods such as mogodu, kotas, meat with pap and chakalaka were popular on their app this year as the demand for local cuisines continues to grow. A Kota is a popular South African meal. File image. South Africa, a proudly polite nation With UberEats currently being available in more than 6 000 cities across 45 countries, their South African Cravings Report discovered food choices and etiquette unique to the Rainbow Nation, in comparison to the other locations they operate in. One element they analysed was manners in regards to food deliveries, where the report found that South Africa was placed at number three, globally, on the app’s statistics when it comes to using “please” and “thank you” on any special order requests. Nelspruit and Gqeberha took the win for the most polite cities in South Africa, followed closely by Cape Town.

Interesting South African food finds Another notable revelation in the UberEats South African Cravings Report was that one South African user ordered 53 times on the app in one month, with another spending more than R16 000 in a year. Meanwhile, UberEats delivery people drove more than 189 018 697km to deliver food of all kinds in 2021. It appears that South Africans love extras and made several special requests, like adding extra spice to ensure their chips were very, very crispy. Mayonnaise also seems to be a big hit for South Africans, with more than 82 000 requests for this condiment. Upcoming food trends for 2022

A modern twist on age-old favourites Food trend forecasters across the globe are suggesting that pantry and fridge essentials such as coffee, mushrooms and chicken will go through a revolutionary phase in 2022. These experts believe that enthusiasts will continue to find innovative ways to source and make one of the world’s most famous beverages, while mushrooms are expected to explode in popularity due to its nutritional value and accessibility. Meanwhile, chicken might already be a worldwide staple but plant-based versions of the bird are continuing to grow in popularity across the globe. File image. Comfort food and heritage cooking