South African actress Ashleigh van der Hoven plays the lead role of Clea in the movie Cut-Out Girls which premieres in cinemas next weekend. The movie is inspired by the #MeToo movement and is a film about date rape. Supplied Johannesburg - Playing a rape survivor was the toughest role South African actress Ashleigh van der Hoven has had to play in her acting career so far. In Cut-Out Girls, which premieres in local cinemas next weekend, she plays the role of Clea, a lesbian boxer who is raped simultaneously beside her girlfriend, Annie. “Rape is one of the most traumatic things a woman can go through and taking that on was both daunting and immense.” The local movie, a crowdfunded indie feature film, written and directed by local director Nicola Hanekom, is inspired by the #MeToo movement and is a film about date rape. The film, which is being released three days before the country marks the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, follows the story of how six young women’s lives are altered by the actions of two aspiring sportsmen.

A small series of seemingly insignificant moments weave together with devastating consequences.

Cut-Out Girls is an adaptation of a successful play by Hanekom, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, which recently ran at Stellenbosch’s Woordfees Festival.

Clea and her girlfriend’s relationship suffers turmoil after the rape as they try to cope with the aftermath.

She seeks revenge against the rapists as she tries to make sense of what happened and reclaim her power back.

“Cut-Out Girls was an extremely challenging but rewarding film to act in,” says Van der Hoven. “Clea is a tough cookie who really struggles to deal with how her power was snatched away from her and probably struggles the hardest to come to terms with her violation. It was amazing to play her, especially because I got to explore so much on stage first.”

Although shooting the rape scene was a daunting prospect, shooting it with two co-stars that she was very close with made it a lot easier.

“Cody and Joel who play the two men are very close friends of mine so there was a lot of trust and Nicola ensured the space was very safe and we felt taken care of.

“Shooting the scene, however, did affect me personally. It was a year-and-a-half in this story and it definitely felt like a grey cloud was following me.

“But this pales in comparison to what real survivors go through.

“I’ve become very clued-up and outspoken on feminist issues, gender-based violence and rape culture.”

To prepare for her role, the 28 year old spent a 18 months researching what happened psychologically to rape victims.

“Unfortunately, most women have experienced some kind of violation from a man at some point in their life.

“So, it was about finding that feeling in myself and using my imagination to grow that level of violation in what I thought could be similar to being date-raped.”

It was a dream to work with Hanekom, who is regarded as one of the country’s most talented actors and directors.

“She is amazing. I learned so much from her as an actress. Her writing is great and the way her mind works creatively is so incredible to witness and be a part of.”

Van der Hoven, who is based in Los Angeles and Cape Town, believes it is imperative that South Africans get exposed to movies like Cut-Out Girls.

“This film in particular and the way it deals with the men’s stories could be pivotal in terms of illustrating to boys and men where the seemingly small choices they make can lead to huge consequences.

“It is also a healing story for women and may give survivors a sense of a voice out there.

“We can only hope for this.”

Van der Hoven says she is devastated by the high rates of GBV and rape in South Africa.

“That week that the news came out about Uyinene Mrwetyana and other female victims was hard-hitting.

“Every woman I spoke to had wept for these women. Sometimes we felt we couldn’t breathe. Sometimes, we struggled to move from the shock.

“We were all connected in our pain.

“I refuse to accept that this is normal life. I cannot, for the women who have and will be violated, abused, assaulted, accept that this is our role in this world. We have to work hard, however big and small we can to restore equality between genders.

“To support survivors and to protect the future of our daughters.”

