African animation to the world – 22-year-old author Amonge Sinxoto showcases her animation at the Annecy Festival in France

Johannesburg - Amonge Sinxoto is living proof that no dream is too big. A few months ago, the South African author, activist and social entrepreneur spoke of her passion and desire of taking African animation to the world.

Last weekend, Sinxoto found herself in France at the biggest animation festival in the world, showcasing her brand-new 2D animated series, “My Big World”. Sinxoto spent days brushing shoulders with the very best of animators at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival while showcasing her new project. “Being able to be in Annecy, France, was really a dream come true,” Sinxoto told The Saturday Star this week.

“The festival was such an amazing experience, from interacting with animators from around the globe, to connecting with channel executives and also being able to see some incredible films.” The 22-year-old was in Annecy in the hope of securing investors and partners. Amonge Sinxoto was in France at the biggest animation festival in the world showcasing her brand-new 2D animated series, “My Big World.” Supplied image. “My Big World” is an adaptation of her hit children’s book “My Big Name”, which launched in August last year.

She decided to bring her heart-warming book to life through a 2D TV animated series. The project won the Road to Annecy competition at the Cape Town International Animation Festival. The show is being developed and produced by The Ntintili Factory, which has 20 years of producing award-winning television and film, headed by Busisiwe Ntintili.

Amanda Zungu is an esteemed director-producer with the award-winning animation short “Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi” under her belt. The incredible creative director and creator of the series is Nompumelelo Sinxoto. The all-black, female-led animation team were in France to showcase their project. Amonge Sinxoto was in France at the biggest animation festival in the world showcasing her brand-new 2D animated series, “My Big World.” Supplied image. “The book is about a 7-year-old girl named Isenguye who comes to understand the mojo in her big name. The 2D animated series will encourage kids to explore and embrace the different parts of their identity. But also to celebrate their differences and uniqueness. I’m trying to encourage children to boldly own who they are.”

Sinxoto says she was determined to adapt her book to an animation. “A common thread in all of my work (non-profit, activism, literature) has been rooted in connecting people to their identity, so this project is just an extension of my passion for identity centred leadership. “There’s a quote by Toni Morrison that I love: “If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.’

Amonge Sinxoto was in France at the biggest animation festival in the world showcasing her brand-new 2D animated series, “My Big World.” Supplied image. “In this case, if there’s a show you want to watch that hasn’t been made, make it.” Sinxoto had worked for seven months developing her animation. “I am working with an amazing team of all black women who have years of experience in the industry but who also align and believe in the vision for this story. It’s pertinent to me to work with people who understand the bigger picture and for us all it’s really about telling African stories by Africans.We need to tell and own our stories.”

Having spent a good few days in France, Sinxoto says she had the time of her life exploring and enjoying French culture. “Annecy was absolutely breathtaking. The backdrop of the French Alps was really nice. I did a lot of restaurant hopping as I’m a huge foodie and also got in some boating, swimming and cycling. “I love outdoor action activities. Lastly, just the ability of being able to walk around freely in the evenings and stroll in the park with no fear of safety was really freeing.”

She says she hopes that the festival will enable her to achieve her dream of taking African animation to the world. Aside from being a renowned author, Sinxoto is also a trailblazing social entrepreneur, activist, a Cartier ambassador, and founder of Blackboard Africa. Asked how she manages to juggle all her responsibilities, she says: “There’s a lot to do and I’m still trying to figure out the balancing act. It’s not easy, but when you love what you do the hectic schedule is outweighed by the sheer joy of loving what you do and the places it takes you.”

Sinxoto is working on finishing her second degree at Wits University, working on her second children’s book and is currently in the US for the Mandela Washington fellowship for young African leaders. “I am based at University of Maryland, under the Leadership in Civic Engagement track. The learnings from this programme will really propel my work in the social entrepreneurship space.” She says she never imagined her career rocketing the way it has, but she is delighted by her achievements so far.