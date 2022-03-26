Africa’s best comedians descend upon Johannesburg for hit comedy festival

Johannesburg - Which comedian in South Africa is likely to make the best president? That’s an easy question for Rob Van Vuuren, who answers without hesitation.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I would have to say Jason Goliath because he has already eaten all the gravy so he hopefully wouldn’t be interested in the gravy train,” Van Vuuren says with a giggle. He is part of a stellar cast featuring at this year’s Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) which takes place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton and the Theatre on The Square. The comedy festival kicked off on Thursday and features some of the hottest South African acts in the land performing alongside up-and-coming talent.

This year’s much-anticipated JICF line-up includes Jason Goliath, Mpho Popps, Tats Nkonzo, Conrad Koch (Chester Missing), Robby Collins, Suhayl Essa, Tracey-Lee Oliver, Isabella Jane, Loyiso Madinga, KG Mokgadi, Ndumiso Lindi, Thabiso Mhlongo, Kate Pinchuck, Chris Forrest, Bash with Tash, Rob van Vuuren and Carvin Goldstone, to name just a few. Continental acts confirmed thus far are African giants Salvado (Uganda), Q Dube (Zimbabwe) and Akau Jambo (Sudan) who are set to impress Johannesburg audiences with their unique Afrocentric style of comedy. The unique comedy showcase will also involve panel discussions, podcasts as well as behind-the-scenes digital content.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Saturday Star caught up with a handful of comedians who will be performing at the comedy festival which runs until Tuesday. South African comedian Conrad Koch poses for a photograph with his puppet Chester Missing at his home in Cape Town, South Africa. Supplied image. Chester Missing: You've been given the opportunity to spend the day with Cyril Ramaphosa. What do you guys get up to and what are some of the most pressing questions you would personally like to ask him?

Story continues below Advertisment

I would ask him if he’s found his IPad and if his mask has ever attacked him again like it did in his one family meeting. Puppet Chester Missing interviewing then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the fifth Annual Ahmed Kathrada Lecture at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Newtown, Johannesburg. 28/11/2014 If Conrad Koch wasn’t a comedian, what would he be doing for a living? Making puppets talk only has three workplace applications - ventriloquist, politician, human resources manager. He’d be a politician or in HR.

Story continues below Advertisment

What is the meanest message you have ever been sent on social media and how did you deal with that person? We have trolling that is outside of these funny fun vibes. Not answering this one. You are stuck on a secluded island with just one of the comedians who feature at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. Which of the comedians do you choose to be with on the island?

I would choose Conrad. Without him I am speechless. Rob Van Vuuren: What is the one thing that has grabbed your attention on social media recently?

Oh nothing, just the world coming to a fiery disastrous end while Kim Kardashian tells us to work harder. For the record, I am against both the Kardashians and war. My motto is ‘Don’t Putin - Pull out!’ This motto is relevant for both war and the Kardashians. There is currently an ongoing discussion about whether South Africans should continue wearing a mask. What do you think? And what are the best and worst things about wearing a mask? Rob van Vuuren. Supplied image. The best thing about wearing a mask is not having to smell other people’s stinky breath. The worst thing about wearing a mask is having to smell your own stinky breath.

The most valuable lesson you have learned during the pandemic was....? That, as much as possible, you should try to avoid a pandemic. Because they are pretty kak. Chris Forrest. Supplied image. Chris Forrest:

You are able to team up with any comedian in SA for a worldwide comedy tour. Who do you choose to go with? Trevor Noah, that way we’d have full houses … otherwise I’d say Mojak Lehoko, very talented and always good conversation. The title race in the English Premier League is heating up. Who goes on to win the premier league this season?

Liverpool, obviously. Along with the other three trophies they will have. Most recently Trevor Noah became the victim of a Kanye West attack. If you could send a message to Kanye, what would it be? Dear Kanye, Trevor is from Jo’burg, he will hurt you. Just apologise & walk away. PS can you send me Kim’s number? (Asking for a friend).