Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Africa’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ comes to Universal+ this April

Anele Mdoda, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe are ready to thrill audiences and spectators on Season 4 of ‘Celebrity Game Night’. Picture: Cathy Pinnock.

Published Mar 12, 2023

Johannesburg - NBC UNIVERSAL announced the launch date and star-studded line-up for the highly anticipated return of its original production in Africa: “Celebrity Game Night”.

The fourth instalment of the SAFTA Award-winning series will feature new big-name guests such as ProVerb, Zozibini Tunzi, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda Du-Pont, Thuli Phongolo, TBO Touch, Zakes Bantwini, and Anele Zondo.

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series “Hollywood Game Night”, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with 10 one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity.

Led by long-standing team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities will compete in raucous challenges.

Back for another slice of fun-filled action are “Celebrity Game Night” returning guests Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko, Maps Maponyane, Khanya Mkangisa, Skhumba, Moshe Ndiki, Loyiso Gola, Warren Masemola, Mpho Popps, Glen Biderman-Pam, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, and Mojak Lehoko.

“Just when you think I couldn’t pack my house with more games, more guests and more gut-aching belly laughs, I’m back with Ayanda, Jason and a fine array of famous faces for a brand-new season of ‘Celebrity Game Night’. Come and join the fun from 23 April on E! Africa and binge on all previous seasons now on Universal+,” said host, Mdoda.

Catch Season 4 of SAFTA Award-winning “Celebrity Game Night” weekly from Sunday, 23 April at 7pm on E! (DStv channel 124).

The Saturday Star

