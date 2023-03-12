Africa’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ comes to Universal+ this April

Johannesburg - NBC UNIVERSAL announced the launch date and star-studded line-up for the highly anticipated return of its original production in Africa: “Celebrity Game Night”. The fourth instalment of the SAFTA Award-winning series will feature new big-name guests such as ProVerb, Zozibini Tunzi, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda Du-Pont, Thuli Phongolo, TBO Touch, Zakes Bantwini, and Anele Zondo.

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series “Hollywood Game Night”, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with 10 one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity. Led by long-standing team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities will compete in raucous challenges. Back for another slice of fun-filled action are “Celebrity Game Night” returning guests Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko, Maps Maponyane, Khanya Mkangisa, Skhumba, Moshe Ndiki, Loyiso Gola, Warren Masemola, Mpho Popps, Glen Biderman-Pam, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, and Mojak Lehoko.