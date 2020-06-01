Africa's first cannabis-related classes now in session

The first Cannabis Academy on the African continent will be launched in South Africa this week. The educational programme will focus on medical marijuana, which is acclaimed for its uses for a range of ailments including cancer, glaucoma, epilepsy, anxiety and insomnia. In September 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that banning private usage of cannabis was unconstitutional and that any law prohibiting the private use of marijuana was invalid. This meant that it was no longer illegal for adults to be in possession of cannabis for private consumption.However, the country has not formalised their medical cannabis laws. However, the Boogaloo Cannabis Academy, which will host the cannabis classes, believes that South Africa, as well as the African continent as a whole, could benefit from this programme as the medical marijuana industry continues to flourish around the world.

The classes will be held online in a bid to comply with social-distancing regulations enforced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first learning platform dedicated to cannabis education on the African continent, which opens its online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth and making a significant contribution to sustainable socio-economic development,” Boogaloo Cannabis Academy CEO and co-founder Trenton Birch said.

According to industry analysts Prohibition Partner, the legal cannabis industry in Africa is predicted to be worth more than $7.1 billion (R124 billion) annually by 2023.

Trenton Birch





“In the same time-frame, they estimate South Africa's domestic market for cannabis and related products, excluding the legal, non-psychoactive CBD products, to be worth R27 billion per year,” Birch said.

“Cannabis has the potential to positively impact our economy, facilitating large-scale job creation, uplifting low-income communities, especially in under-served rural areas as well as contributing to the overall improvement of people's health.”

But Birch believed that educational programmes on this matter were imperative to grow the industry on the continent.

“In order for this to happen, we need to provide opportunities for people to develop industry-specific skills.”

The Boogaloo Cannabis Academy has partnered with US-based cannabis online education platform Medical Marijuana 411 to compile the course, but Birch said the content was customised for a South African audience.

“Some of their courses provide a unique blended learning model where students get together in an online classroom with a maximum of 20 people which facilitates personalised learning and industry networking.”

The Boogaloo Cannabis Academy will also soon offer a scholarship programme. Birch said they would continue to host workshops in townships and rural areas when in-person training is possible again.

The Saturday Star