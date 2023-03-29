Africa’s Travel Indaba gets a new look

Johannesburg - A new look Africa’s Travel Indaba is set to re-energise delegates from across the world when the show takes place in Durban from May 8 to 11. New Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille officially started the countdown at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. With about six weeks to go before Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 doors open, the trade show will not only have a new look, but also promises a packed schedule with an even stronger emphasis on networking for optimising business opportunities for both exhibitors and buyers alike.

De Lille highlighted the role Africa’s Travel Indaba plays in contributing to the continent’s tourism sector recovery and growth post the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now it is up to each and every one of us to play our part to reignite the African economy. We win, when we all win. Africa’s Travel Indaba presents us with an opportunity to continue with the efforts we started last year when the sector met in person for the first time post the Covid-19 pandemic,” said De Lille. This year’s instalment of Africa’s Travel Indaba will see the return of some iconic events while also introducing new additions.

Africa’s Travel Indaba will once again host SMMEs from various provinces in South Africa. They will showcase their products and experiences to the thousands of delegates that will attend this year’s edition. Adding to this variety of product offerings will be the more established businesses from across the African continent who will be exhibiting throughout the three-day show. Some delegates who will attend Africa’s Travel Indaba will be hosted on pre and post tours to familiarise them with the province’s tourism offerings. Durban councillor, Phili Mbatha-Ndlovu said this is set to bring much needed economic injection into the city of Durban and the KZN province at large. “Our projections indicate that Africa’s Travel Indaba for 2023 will contribute over R130 million to the city’s GDP and create more than 250 job opportunities. We anticipate a hotel occupancy rate of 90% which will be a major boost for the hospitality sector, said Mbatha-Ndlovu.

Acting CEO of Tourism KZN, Nhlanhla Khumalo said: “KwaZulu-Natal has more than 20 years’ experience in hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba, together with a number of world class events and we are confident that this year will be no different. “The province has adequate accommodation establishments within a reasonable travel distance to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. With a number of airlines that fly directly to King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), domestic and international delegates should travel with ease to the province.” He also reiterated that Tourism KZN is working very closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that delegates who will be attending Africa’s Travel Indaba will be safe in the province. During the launch event, there was a panel discussion focusing on the contribution of Africa’s Travel Indaba to the tourism sector recovery. Various industry representatives highlighted the value of Indaba and extended an invite to both buyers and delegates to come to South Africa.