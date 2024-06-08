Afripraise Festival is gearing up for a soul-stirring show in Joburg

The AfriPraise Festival, which debuted in London last year to great acclaim, will return to Johannesburg on June 8 at the Rhema North Bible Church auditorium. The festival, featuring gospel giants Zimpraise and Joyous Celebration, promises an uplifting and jubilant experience for praise and worship lovers, aiming to connect spiritual individuals regardless of colour or culture.

It is also a gathering of gospel artists and groups from across Africa and diaspora who come together for a distinct African-inspired praise and worship celebration. The festival will also feature Makabongwe hit singer and legendary vocalist Ntokozo Mbambo, iconic Sipho Makhabane, and award-winning gospel producer and singer-songwriter Canaan Nyathi. Zimpraise, founded in 2006, unifies Zimbabweans and Southern Africans, fostering unity and kinship within the global community.

Initially a small event in Harare, it now hosts annual events in Zimbabwe, attracting over 40 000 attendees. Zimpraise has produced over 15 seasons, four Hymns Night albums, and various collaborations with the late Oliver Mtukudzi as well as Jah Prayzah, a musician and personal friend of Zimpraise CEO Joseph Madziyire. “We can’t wait to bring the African way of worship and praise to audiences worldwide,” says Madziyire.

The group is excited about performing their greatest hits, such as Ndiri Mweya, as well as sharing new music from their newest album, The Love Project Season 16, which was released on May 4. Zimpraise Legacy has various divisions including Zimpraise Music, Zimpraise Legacy TV, Zimpraise Academy, and Zimpraise Kids and Afripraise, with over 200 000 subscribers on YouTube and a UK headquarters. Joyous Celebration, a gospel group founded in 1994, has released 35 albums, including the chart-topping 2018 album Joyous Celebration 22: All For You, and is known for their reverent and joyful renditions of their best-selling inspirational anthems.