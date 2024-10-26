AI and biometrics take hassle and shuffle out of air travel

STAFF REPORTER It’s accepted that air-travel is the safest form of transport because it’s highly regulated and generally very efficient. But for regular travellers that can bring a downside: We accept that security measures are necessary, but they can seem time-consuming, even arduous.

And we’ve all stood behind a flustered individual who’s mislaid their boarding-pass or passport and holds up a growing queue of quietly frustrated travellers. It’s not only inconvenient; it can lead to travellers missing connecting flights, for example. At peak times – holidays, or early mornings for business travellers – the shuffling rows of politely harried flyers can seem to stretch for an eternity. But new technology is quickly transforming the air-travel experience and AI (Artificial intelligence) – paired with advances in biometric identification – is set to vastly improve the traveller experience. Vito Fabbrizio, HID’s Managing Director of Biometrics for Extended Access Technologies, explains that AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel to a state of paperless, hassle-free passage and as a result is experiencing significant growth and interest from airport operators globally and in Africa.

He said one way in which the technology will make air-travel both more convenient and more secure: “HID’s AI-powered facial recognition enables irrefutable proof of identity and enhances the effectiveness and convenience of existing technology like mobile check-in in a few steps. “First, you used the mobile check-in app to scan your ID or passport. Then you use the app to take a selfie. AI compares the two and confirms that they match. When you arrive at the airport, scanners recognise your face at relevant checkpoints: Baggage-tag kiosk, bag-drop points, immigration control, duty-free shopping outlets, lounge access-points and finally, self-boarding. You simply look at the camera for a few seconds to have your identity verified.” Fabbrizio adds that pairing AI’s advanced algorithms with the newest, best-in-class biometric technology also helps overcome the traditional pitfalls of airport face-recognition, like challenging lighting. The technology is also able to recognise diverse age-groups and ethnicities to eliminate any bias in face-matching.