Wednesday, November 20, 2024

AI and biometrics take hassle and shuffle out of air travel

Managing Director of Biometrics for Extended Access at HID, Vito Fabbrizio said with the help of AI, long lines, human errors and the constant struggle to keep track of paper documents are quickly becoming frustrations of the past. Picture: Supplied.

Published Oct 26, 2024

Share

STAFF REPORTER

It’s accepted that air-travel is the safest form of transport because it’s highly regulated and generally very efficient. But for regular travellers that can bring a downside: We accept that security measures are necessary, but they can seem time-consuming, even arduous.

And we’ve all stood behind a flustered individual who’s mislaid their boarding-pass or passport and holds up a growing queue of quietly frustrated travellers. It’s not only inconvenient; it can lead to travellers missing connecting flights, for example. At peak times – holidays, or early mornings for business travellers – the shuffling rows of politely harried flyers can seem to stretch for an eternity.

But new technology is quickly transforming the air-travel experience and AI (Artificial intelligence) – paired with advances in biometric identification – is set to vastly improve the traveller experience.

Vito Fabbrizio, HID’s Managing Director of Biometrics for Extended Access Technologies, explains that AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel to a state of paperless, hassle-free passage and as a result is experiencing significant growth and interest from airport operators globally and in Africa.

He said one way in which the technology will make air-travel both more convenient and more secure: “HID’s AI-powered facial recognition enables irrefutable proof of identity and enhances the effectiveness and convenience of existing technology like mobile check-in in a few steps.

“First, you used the mobile check-in app to scan your ID or passport. Then you use the app to take a selfie. AI compares the two and confirms that they match. When you arrive at the airport, scanners recognise your face at relevant checkpoints: Baggage-tag kiosk, bag-drop points, immigration control, duty-free shopping outlets, lounge access-points and finally, self-boarding. You simply look at the camera for a few seconds to have your identity verified.”

Fabbrizio adds that pairing AI’s advanced algorithms with the newest, best-in-class biometric technology also helps overcome the traditional pitfalls of airport face-recognition, like challenging lighting. The technology is also able to recognise diverse age-groups and ethnicities to eliminate any bias in face-matching.

The benefits of the new technology haven’t gone unnoticed, he notes: The 2023 SITA Air Transport IT Insights report indicates that 83% of airlines have already implemented or plan to implement biometrics at boarding by 2026. And, in line with the IT spending, 75% of surveyed passengers want to use biometric data instead of passports or boarding passes, according to the 2023 Global Passenger Survey by IATA. Fabrizzio concluded: “The introduction of the biometric self-boarding gate is a prime example of how facial recognition technology can improve the travel experience while enhancing security and operational efficiency.”

Saturday Star

