Alarming Rise: More than 9 300 rape cases reported in three months

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said it regrets the disturbing number of rape cases that are being reported at different police stations across the country. The recent crime statistics show that between April and June this year, 9 309 rape cases and 6 198 murder cases were registered in just three months. The Department said these statistics call upon society to be on high alert over the growing rape and murder culture of young girls and children in South Africa. Just over the last weekend, two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo, witnessed brutal crimes and violence.

“This severe violence involved 16 and 19-year-old girls in Madikana village in Limpopo and also in Hammanskraal in Tshwane. The lifeless bodies of the 16-year-old from Madikana village, Limpopo province and the 19-year-old from Hammanskraal in Tshwane, were found in the bush and also under Babelegi Bridge in Hammanskraal,” said Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities spokesperson, Cassius Selala. He further said: “The continuous disregard for women’s rights and their safety will never be normalised in South Africa. Women's rights are fundamental human rights that include the right to be free from violence and discrimination”. Selala said the government has put in place systems such as the constitution and legislation aimed at fighting crime in our country.

He said advocacy for women's rights and gender mainstreaming are both important strategies for achieving gender equality and social justice through solid partnerships with communities, NGOs, and Community Policing Forums, as well as faith-based organisations. Selala said there is a need to join hands in defending and protecting the rights of all South Africans particular, particularly women and again plead with communities to report cases of abuse on women, youth, and persons with disabilities to their nearest police stations,” he said. According to the University of Cape Town’s Children Institute, the rape and murder of women and girl children is a distinct form of gender-based violence that combines two of the most extreme forms of violence against women and children.

“This study found that 494 of women murdered and 104 of the child murders in 2009 were linked to rape at the time of their murder. Rape-murder is therefore not a rare event in South Africa – the rape-murder rate for adult women is similar to the overall global murder rate of adult women,” said the institute. Advocacy group Kathorus Parliament said it is concerned and 'not feeling' the department on the ground and said they don't even know who they are representing. “We feel they seem concerned only when the stats are published or communicated or when it is 16 days of activism,” said Kathorus Parliament spokesperson Pearl Mazibuko.