All eyes on SA as ICC T20 Women’s World Cup kicks off

Johannesburg - Over the next month, all eyes will be on South Africa as it hosts the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It’s the first time that South Africa has ever hosted a Women’s World Cup, with the tournament kicking off in spectacular fashion yesterday with the Proteas taking on Sri Lanka.

The tournament will take place at three iconic stadiums in the country – Boland Park in Paarl, St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth and Newlands in Cape Town. But how iconic are these stadiums, and what kind of atmosphere can we expect from these stadiums? This week, the Saturday Star spoke to managers at all three stadiums which will play host to the ICC Women’s T2O World Cup.

They tell us about their excitement about hosting games in such a historic tournament and also give us a glimpse into what kind of atmosphere fans can expect at each of the stadiums. They also talk us through the special pitch preparations that they have undergone to ensure the pitches are match ready for a tournament of this magnitude. Boland Park Stadium in Paarl. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Boland Park

CEO: James Fortuin We are extremely happy to have been chosen as one of the three host venues for the T20 Women’s World Cup. We see this as another opportunity to establish Boland Park as a destination of choice. We recently hosted five matches in the SA20 and are confident that the cricket-mad public will, once again, come out and enjoy everything Boland Park has to offer.

The curation of the pitch, outfield and facilities are things our curator, Rupert Bailey, takes great pride in. He, along with his team, spend hours on end in winter and summer to ensure that everything is up to international standards. Our outfield is one of the biggest in the country, and our floodlights are world-class. We are in the fortunate position that sport and especially cricket is part of the culture and DNA of the region. We have a loud, proud and passionate crowd who are very knowledgeable about the game. They will no doubt be bringing the gees again and create a lekker atmosphere which the players also like and thrive in. This is also a significant occasion for Boland Park. Hosting a World Cup match is a huge feather in our cap as a stadium. We are pulling out all of the stops to fill up Boland Park and to make this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup a memorable one. St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Supplied image. St George’s Park

CEO: Mark Williams We are the oldest stadium in South Africa, and playing a part of history by being a part of the first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is momentous. Our head groundsman, Adi Carter, is one of the most experienced groundsman in the world. He always ensures our pitch and stadiums conditions are in pristine condition to welcome the world’s best players. He makes sure to prepare a pitch that will produce excellent matches, which will produce lots of runs while giving bowlers the opportunity to take wickets.

The St George’s Park crowd is also one of the best in the country. We have our signature brass band in the stand belting out tunes which the crowd loves to sing along to. They really rally to get behind the home team. We have no doubt they will come out in their numbers to support the Proteas women. It is very special for us. All stadiums hope to be a part of an ICC World Cup. We are delighted to have been chosen and will be putting on a spectacular show for all. Newlands cricket ground. Picture Leon Lestrade. Newlands Cricket Ground

CEO: Michael Canterbury We last hosted a World Cup match in 2003, so after 20 years, we are thrilled to be hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It is especially gratifying to be hosting the opening match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, both semi-finals and the Final, on February 26th. The pitch is the star of any match. It is crucial to prepare a pitch which will be conducive towards batting and bowling. Our stadium is in great condition during this peak summer period, so we are looking forward to some entertaining matches here.