Johannesburg - The N3 Toll Concession said thousands of cars were streaming towards Durban from Friday midday. The N3 Toll Concession manages the N3 between Hilton in KwaZulu and Heidelberg, in Gauteng.

The Vodacom Durban July has become one of South Africa’s signature events, with thousands of revellers descending to Durban from all parts of the country for the horse-racing, fashion and social event.

Con Roux, the spokesperson for the N3 Toll Concession, said they had seen more than 1000 cars passing through the Mooi River tollgate gantries from about midday.

He said the weather was clear and the drivers had been well behaved and there were no accidents on the roads.

“The traffic on the N3 has certainly been elevated with people realizing they should escape Gauteng with the big freeze. We have seen upwards of 1000 vehicles per hour passing through the Mooi River southbound tollgate since lunch time, so it does seem like there is quite a lot of interest in the July,” he said.

17h19 #Alert: Construction at Cedara I/C 96, Tweedie to Balgowan I/C 125 also at the Biltong Shop and along #VanReenenPass. Please approach area with caution! #DriveSafe and arrive alive. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 5, 2019

“It’s all clear on the roads, there haven’t been any accidents, so we are glad to report the good news for a change,” he said.

Back in Durban, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has descended to the coastal city with officers from the National Traffic Police and Ekurhuleni Metro Police set to provide assistance at roadblocks along the N3 route, this weekend.

#N3Heavies are transporting goods between the interior & Durban harbour. Remember: if youcan’t see the truck’s side mirror, the driver can’t see you. Be patient & keep a safe followingdistance. N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57. pic.twitter.com/C4geteOePB — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 5, 2019

Gold Circle chairperson Dr Phumla Mnganga soaks up some ‘July fever’ with her horse MaKhet at Summerveld where the Vodacom Durban July runners are preparing for the race. Picture: NQOBILE MBONAMBI African News Agency (ANA)

The Sunday Tribune reported that law enforcement officers would utilise a mobile vehicle testing centre and other high tech machinery to check the condition of vehicles and drivers.

Mbalula promised that unroadworthy vehicles would be impounded and said officers must arrest drunk drivers.

“This weekend many of our people will be descending to KwaZulu-Natal in what is well known and called the July Handicap. When you wear that badge, wear it with a responsibility to maintain law and order and maintain the authority of the state in ensuring that these roads are safe,” Mbalula told officers on Thursday.

Police have warned people to be on best behaviour at this year's premier racing event.

Saturday Star