American comic Eddie Griffin headlines at Laugh Africa

Internationally acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin is coming to South Africa for the eagerly awaited Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. The festival will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from April 5-7, with Griffin performing alongside comedians such as Alfred Adriaan, Conrad Koch, Chester Missing and Chris Mapane.

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, he said: “Excited to share some news: Catch me at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 6th and 7th. It's going to be lit! Get tickets via the link in my bio.” The festival’s tagline, “And Still We Laugh,” encapsulates the festival's mission to offer joy and relief in unpredictable times. The three-day festival, sponsored by Savanna and Showmax, will host four performance areas and boast close to 50 local and pan-African comedians across three diverse genres: English, vernacular and Afrikaans. It is a melting pot of styles and stories, featuring local favourites including Tumi Morake, Mashabela, Mapane and more.

Social media comedy sensations also join the traditional stand-up acts, adding a modern twist to the comedic line-up. In addition to the versatile line-up, the festival includes a comedy roast of prominent South African media personality Minnie Dlamini, who spoke about her excitement ahead of the festival. “I ended the year with my show Curated on Mzansi Magic, embracing humour about myself and societal happenings. The roast is about having fun and not taking myself too seriously. I may also get an opportunity to dispel many of the rumours about me. The roast is fundamentally a celebration of my career, and there’s nothing I love more than a good laugh.”

Speaking about people she would love to have on stage, she mentioned Nina Hasty, Morake, Celeste Ntuli and Skhumba. “I think Nina Hasty is hilarious; Skhumba would rip me to shreds; Tumi Morake, I think, is someone who I have worked with; she would really be great. But out of the comedians, let's keep the comedians aside because we know that they can deliver a good roast. I’d be interested in seeing someone who you don’t expect.” The festival has launched a daily festival pass, which gives guests access to all shows on the ticketed day.