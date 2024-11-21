An inspired entrepreneur at heart turned into a tourism trailblazer

In the unassuming town of Rustenburg, a young entrepreneur is making waves and redefining travel experiences. Katlego Mogopodi, founder of Mogopodi Adventures, has transformed a simple idea born in his university days into a thriving business that’s not only creating jobs, but also championing township and rural tourism. Mogopodi’s journey began in 2020 while studying electrical engineering at the Tshwane University of Technology. What started as a hobby, organising trips for fellow students to water parks, quickly evolved into a passion project.

“People discovered that I was doing this out of my heart and they started asking me to organise packages,” Mogopodi recalled. Recognising the potential of his idea, Mogopodi officially registered his company in 2021. However, it wasn’t until 2023, when he struggled to find placement for his engineering practical training, that he decided to focus on his tourism venture full-time. This decision led him to a turning point: the attendance of the Anglo American Zimele tourism business incubator programme in partnership with Sigma International, at the Zimele Rustenburg Hub in the North West. Business incubators are regarded as a strengthening measure for the SMME sector and the programme proved to be a game-changer for Mogopodi.

“They showed me a lot of things. They taught me about business operations, marketing, sales, and industry standards,” he said. The programme didn’t just offer knowledge; it provided practical support, paying for Mogopodi’s affiliations with the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) and ensuring his business was fully compliant. SMMEs are seen as playing a vital role in South Africa’s economy, particularly in the area of job creation. The Department of Small Business Development emphasised in May 2023 that as of 2023, approximately 2.5 million Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa employ just under 8 million people. With the necessary support, skills and opportunities small businesses would be able to assist in eradicating unemployment.

Mogopodi’s experience shows that with the support of Zimele’s incubation programme, today Mogopodi Adventures, which is a premier adventure travel company, has grown from a one-man business to a team of 14 employees across three provinces: Rustenburg, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga, with plans for further expansion. (From left to right on the picture) Simphiwe Maholoboe, Lethabo Chale, Thabang Molete, Katlego Mogopodi, Keneilwe Tisane, Ontiretse Segone, Tshenolo Mmolotsane, Lea Massie, Onalenna Marumola, Tshiamo Mosweu and Masego Mogoane. But Mogopodi’s success extends beyond his business operations. In 2023, he made his debut at international trade shows, including Africa’s Travel Indaba, and represented South Africa at the Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit in Namibia. His achievements in entrepreneurship have also been recognised in academic circles, as he recently won a Unisa business competition for entrepreneurship development in higher education. Mogopodi highlights the importance of mentorship and incubation in nurturing young entrepreneurs.

“Mentorship is important in this journey,” he stresses. “Remember that we haven’t been taught this in school, so it’s more like you’re going for higher education.” Looking to the future, Mogopodi has ambitious plans. He envisions developing tourism attractions in township and rural areas, tapping into the potential of “hidden gems” that can bring economic opportunities to these communities. “We need to introduce hidden gems that are just there in the villages such as Ten Flags Theme Park in Kroondal Magalies attractions and Kwa Maritane Bush Lodge – Pilanesburg Game Reserve. They can be turned into something beautiful, something huge, that will bring tourists,” he said.

This vision aligns perfectly with his commitment to job creation, particularly through initiatives like the Youth for Tourism programme under the YES (Youth Employment Service) scheme. Mogopodi sees this as a way to address the high unemployment rate in North West province and beyond. For aspiring entrepreneurs, Mogopodi offered this sound advice: “Start now. Don’t go into business for money, but do it out of your heart,” he says. He emphasises the importance of passion, long-term thinking, and resilience. In this journey, you need three things: discipline, determination, and dedication. That’s the Triple D,” he added.