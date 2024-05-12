ANC calls on top dogs to help bolster its election campaign

The ANC has called on their top dogs to come out of the woodwork and cushion their campaign trail in a bid to swell their chances of returning to power post the May 29 elections. The party has even called musicians and soccer players to accompany politicians as they try to desperately win votes.

The upcoming elections are seen as the ANC’s toughest yet since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The party’s election numbers have been dwindling over the years since 1994 because of failures in service delivery and rampant corruption reports. In 2019, the ruling party won the elections with a decreased majority of 57.5%.

In their election list handed to their Electoral Commission of South Africa weeks ago, more than 60% of ANC officials have been implicated in wrongdoing and corruption including state capture. However, recently former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, were seen on the Gauteng campaign trail, while former deputy president David Mabuza was seen in Alexandra. He recently called on the community to back Premier Panyaza Lesufi to return. Mabuza’s appearance got tongues wagging after allegations that he would be supporting the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) after he vacated his party’s deputy president position.

Another one who came out is former ANC treasurer-general, Mathews Phosa. Another glaring appearance was of former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale who was in Soweto a few days ago accompanied by musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuza and legendary soccer player Doctor (16V) Khumalo. All three were clad in ANC regalia.

On social media, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula did not waste any time boasting about the appearance Khumalo, who has since announced his allegiance to the party. He wrote on social media: “History doesn’t Have Blank Pages Since 1994 Doctor "16v" Khumalo ayijiki lento #VoteANC2024 #letsdomoretogether.” Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebohang Maile also wrote on social media: “Comrade Tokyo “M’Japan” Sexwale, Ntate Hotstix Mabuse and Doctor “16V” Khumalo on a campaign trail in Soweto today.”