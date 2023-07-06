ANC mourns the passing of Dr Essop Pahad - former President Thabo Mbeki's adviser

Johannesburg - The ANC mourns the passing of its former Struggle veteran Dr Essop Pahad and adviser to former President Thabo Mbeki. They expressed their condolences to Pahad's family following his passing on Thursday.

Dr Pahad was born on June 21, 1939, in Schweizer Reneke, South Africa, where he hailed from a family of political activists. His father, Goolam Hoosain Ismael Pahad, was a prominent figure in the Transvaal Indian Congress and the South African Indian Congress. Following in his father's footsteps, Essop joined the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress in 1958, where he became a vocal advocate for the cause, fighting for the rights of all South Africans, regardless of race.

ANC’s national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Pahad faced persecution for his efforts, compelling him to flee the country in 1964, saying despite being in exile, he remained steadfast in his mission, working tirelessly with members of the international community to raise awareness about the struggles of South Africa. “This experience gave him a profound appreciation for diverse perspectives and an unwavering commitment to fighting for justice. “Upon his return to South Africa in 1990, Essop played a pivotal role in shaping the new South Africa. He played an instrumental role in the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) negotiations,’’ she said.

He held several notable political positions, including serving as a member of the National Assembly from 1994-2008, as Parliamentary Counsellor to the Deputy President (Thabo Mbeki) from 1994 to 1996, and later as Deputy Minister from 1996 to 1999. In 1999, he served as Minister, focusing on key issues such as the Rights of the Child and the Status of Women. Throughout his life, Essop held various positions, including as an African National Congress National Executive Committee member, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the South African Democracy Education Trust, and a member of several other boards and committees.

His unwavering dedication to fighting racism and apartheid for over five decades was commendable, and his tireless efforts laid the groundwork for a non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic South Africa. “Essop's activism and lifetime of service continue to inspire us all. He is a testament to what we can accomplish if we remain resolute in our beliefs and fight for justice, even in the face of persecution and adversity. His legacy will forever be remembered in the annals of South African history, and his contributions will never be forgotten,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. Meanwhile, Pahad’s family has hailed him as a fierce fighter for freedom for the people of South Africa.

Announcing his passing on Thursday, family spokesperson Dr Faizel Randera said it was with great sadness that they announced the passing of Dr Pahad, during the early hours of 6 July 2023 in his sleep, at the age of 84. “Dr Essop Pahad served the people of South Africa throughout his life as a dedicated member of the ANC and SACP, and after 1994 as a Member of Parliament and Minister in the Presidency. “He was a dedicated and loving family man and leaves behind his wife, brothers, children, grandchildren, and extended family members. He is also mourned by countless friends, comrades and colleagues,” Dr Randera said.

Dr Essop Pahad will be laid to rest this afternoon, 6 July 2023, in accordance with Muslim Rites at West Park Cemetery, Johannesburg. The South African Parliament also mourned the passing of one of its former members and former ANC struggle. Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her deputy Amos Masondo said it was was with deep sorrow that Parliament joined the nation in mourning the passing of Dr Pahad, a former parliamentarian, Minister in the Presidency, and an extraordinary revolutionary who dedicated his life to the fight against apartheid and the establishment of a democratic society in South Africa.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire nation as we collectively grieve the loss of a truly exceptional leader,” the presiding officers said. Reflecting upon Dr Pahad's remarkable journey, the Presiding Officers were moved by his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. From his early years within a family of political activists, he imbibed the spirit of resistance and determination, which guided him throughout his life. His father's influence, as a prominent member of the Transvaal Indian Congress and the South African Indian Congress, laid the foundation for Dr Pahad's deep understanding of the struggle against apartheid and the importance of collective action. “Dr Pahad's selfless service to the people of South Africa, both within and outside of government, leaves an indelible mark on our nation's history. His involvement in the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress (TIYC) during the darkest days of apartheid, when the ANC was banned, showcased his unwavering commitment to the cause of liberation.

“Despite facing persecution and exile, he remained resolute in his pursuit of justice and actively engaged with the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) in leadership capacities,” the presiding officers said. They further said: “Returning to South Africa in 1990, Dr Pahad played a pivotal role in shaping the democratic dispensation we enjoy today. His contributions as a Parliamentary Counsellor to the then Deputy President, Thabo Mbeki, and subsequently as a Minister in the Presidency were marked by his tireless efforts to create a society that upholds the values of democracy, inclusivity, and social justice. “He worked diligently to establish institutions and frameworks that protected the rights of children, disabled individuals, women, and youth, ensuring that their voices were heard and their needs were addressed.” Beyond his official duties, Dr Pahad's involvement in various organisations and initiatives further illustrates his commitment to building a democratic society. His leadership within the South African Democracy Education Trust and the Mali Timbuktu Manuscripts Trust highlights his dedication to preserving our history, promoting education, and advancing the values upon which our nation was founded.

As we bid farewell to Dr Pahad, Parliament, we recognise the immense legacy he leaves behind. His steadfast belief in the inherent dignity and equality of all South Africans, irrespective of race or gender, serves as a guiding light for current and future generations of leaders. His unwavering dedication to the struggle against apartheid, his astute political acumen, and his commitment to the principles of democracy have paved the way for the inclusive society we aspire to build. In this moment of loss, Parliament pays tribute to Dr Pahad's remarkable contributions and draws inspiration from his life's work. “Let us, as current and future leaders, honour his memory by renewing our commitment to the values he held dear. May his legacy serve as a constant reminder that the fight for a free, democratic, equal, non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous South Africa continues. Together, let us forge ahead on the path he helped pave, guided by the principles of justice, unity, and progress,” the presiding officers said.