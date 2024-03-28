Anele and The Club Live in radio extravaganza

Get ready to turn up the volume and dance to the beat of your favourite tunes. It's time for Anele & The Club Live, the ultimate radio bash, proudly brought to you by Pepsi. This electrifying event is hitting the airwaves on April 6th, promising a party like no other.

Breaking new ground as the first-of-its-kind radio shindig in South Africa, Anele & The Club Live is your ticket to radio nirvana. Broadcasting live from the iconic Teatro Montecasino, it's your chance to see your favourite radio heroes up close and personal, including the incomparable Anele Mdoda. JD Mostert, 947's Station Manager, couldn’t contain his excitement: "Anele & The Club Live is our chance to crank up the fun and excitement to eleven.

"It's all about connecting with our amazing listeners and bringing the magic of radio to life in a whole new way," Mostert said. Get ready for an evening jam-packed with fun and games, where you'll witness your favourite radio segments come to life, exclusive interviews with high-profile guests, and performances from some of South Africa's most loved acts. Picture: Supplied. Picture this: the Pop Quiz Live, where the excitement unfolds right before your eyes, all with the energy and buzz of a live audience.

And that's not all - get ready to move to the live sounds and beats of Lloyiso, Mi Casa, Lady Zamar, and more as they take the stage and elevate the live event to new heights! With the electrifying atmosphere and infectious energy of Anele & The Club Live, you're in for a night you'll never forget. Marius Vorster, Marketing Director, PepsiCo West, East and Central Africa (WECA) said: "At PepsiCo, with our iconic new Pepsi swirl and the spirit of ‘Thirsty For More’, we are fired up to be part of Anele & The Club Live.

“This innovative event perfectly reflects our mission to create positive connections and ignite joyful experiences. “We are proud to champion such a groundbreaking initiative and be part of this exciting journey with the 947 audience,” said Vorster. But it's not just about the fun – Anele and The Club Live is also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds will be going to the SPCA, so you can party with a purpose.