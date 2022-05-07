Anele Mdoda pens new long term deal with 947 as Breakfast show host celebrates her 20th year in radio

Johannesburg - Radio presenter and comedian Anele Mdoda has revealed that it was an easy decision to sign a new long term deal with popular radio station 947. The 947 Breakfast show host celebrated her 20th year in radio by signing a new five-year contract with the radio station recently.

Story continues below Advertisment

While many radio presenters often choose to move from one station to another in their careers, Mdoda says she had no doubts in penning a new contract with 947 that will keep her at the station for the foreseeable future. “It was an extremely easy decision,” Mdoda told the Saturday Star. “I love my audience, and Primedia is the coolest place for an entertainer like myself to call home. I also cherish the fact that I am also making a difference.”

Despite having plenty of other offers on the table, Mdoda says she had no doubts about staying. “Darling, stars like me get offers every day,” says Mdoda. “I am super excited, and I can’t wait to join Jonathan (Procter) on this journey of powerhouse creativity. I feel blessed. Inking a five-year contract with Primedia at this exciting point of my broadcasting career is testament to the new vision and the resurgence of energy that has been brought to Primedia by the arrival of our new Group CEO, Jonathan Procter.

Story continues below Advertisment

Media personality Anele Mdoda. File image. “Jonathan brings with him global standards and perspectives to broadcasting and entertainment. I have been with the company for a total of 14 years. Primedia formed part of my personal and professional growth. They are like family to me.” She says working at Primedia has been a dream come true for her. “As a child, I had a free little radio that I got from Spur, and I would fall asleep with the earphones in so that I could hear Jeremy (Mansfield) and the team as soon as they came on.”

Story continues below Advertisment

“When you are in that realm and have that heritage, you internalise it and work towards it. Sometimes dreams do come true, and right now, Anele is living the dream.” Her new deal culminates with the celebration of her 20th anniversary as a radio presenter. The 37-year-old radio presenter, comedian and actress says she is incredibly blessed to have reached such a wonderful milestone.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I am just at beginning of the next wave of my professional career. There is still so much more of me to come.” Asked what has been the key to her success, Mdoda says : “I always remember who I am, and my life is intentional. Anele, the businesswoman, never forgets that she is, first and foremost, an entertainer.” “I have big dreams, and, so far, my dreams have come true. However, these dreams are backed by vision and hard work.”

While working in radio has been a dream come true, the popular radio presenter admits that waking up in the early hours of the morning was initially a struggle. “Well…waking up at 4am was a bit of a challenge at the beginning, but my internal clock ultimately kicked in.” Mdoda has also opened up about what she has been up to in the US. The radio presenter has been in New York and Atlanta with her six-year-old son Alakhhe for the last few weeks.