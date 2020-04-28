Animals come out to play as world remains in lockdown

Allan Tweddle couldn’t believe what he was seeing. What looked like thousands of Cape cormorants and kelp gulls were in a frenzy, chasing anchovies to the shallows of the coastal waters of Langebaan on the West Coast. It was day seven of the national lockdown and other than the birds, the beach was deserted. “I’ve seen the sardine run many many times, but this is unbelievable,” enthused Tweddle, in a video he filmed of the spectacle from his stoep. “It’s amazing how ever since this lockdown happened, the birds have been going crazy. We had the dolphins playing like anything just past the cove here.” There have been several reports of seabirds foraging close inshore, but Tweddle’s is the most striking, says seabird ecologist at BirdLife South Africa Alistair McInnes. Large flocks of foraging coastal seabirds like Cape cormorants are not uncommon in the Benguela system as they track schools of bait fish migrating up and down the West Coast at this time of year.

“What is unusual is that this event occurred so close inshore, which is probably why there are so many gulls in this feeding frenzy as gulls can only seize prey from the surface and in very shallow water,” says McInnes. “During lockdown there has been an absence of most human activity on the beaches and in the shallow ‘surf-zone’ adjacent to the shoreline.

“This has probably given seabirds an opportunity to pursue fish into these ‘undisturbed’ zones and take advantage of their vulnerable disposition in shallow waters where there’s less room for them to escape.”

It’s not just birds. Professor Justin O’Riain, of UCT, says there have been some unusual sightings of caracal and even exotic deer in Cape Town, “suggesting animals are responding to the lockdown”.





But O’Riain, the director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa, fears these reports suffer from observer bias. “We are home, it’s quieter, we notice animals more around our homes. One of my students has heard exotic Sambar deer rutting in Orangekloof, antler crunches courtesy of a quieter city, I think.”

For now, many animals must be “enjoying a reprieve from the hustle and bustle” of modern-day life. “Collisions with vehicles on land, in the sea and in the air account for an extraordinary number of animal deaths annually, and reduced traffic across all mediums is certain to have had an immediate positive impact on wildlife. Additionally, the reduced presence of people in urban areas is being reported to coincide with more animals being detected deeper in urban areas than normal.





“In Japan, deer are roaming the empty streets of major cities, and monkeys in parts of India are pushing deeper into urban areas in search of food that’s normally easily obtainable from street vendors that have had to stay at home.

“In Skukuza village in the Kruger National Park, we’re hearing of lions roaming the locked down streets in the staff village and enjoying the warmth of the roads without tourist traffic jams.”

In time, researchers who had camera traps in place before the pandemic will “perhaps reveal just how much animals have adjusted to the relative absence of humans in urban areas and on major transport routes”.

