Another child rushed to hospital after SA declares foodborne illnesses a national disaster

The community of Diepkloof in Soweto is once again up in arms following another tragic incident of a child consuming snacks at a local spaza shop. The 12-year-old was rushed to hospital after the incident that fuelled tension within the community that threatened to burn down the tuck shop.

Independent Media reported that the father of 5-year-old, Siyabonga Mnisi, who died recently due to alleged food poisoning, was demanding answers from the government regarding his child’s death. Samuel Mnisi, speaking to the media on Thursday, expressed disbelief at the tragic news. In response to a surge in foodborne illnesses, the National Disaster Management Centre has officially declared the crisis a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

The declaration acknowledges the urgent need for a coordinated response to mitigate the impact of foodborne illnesses across the country. The decision comes after at least 890 incidents of foodborne illnesses have been reported since September, resulting in the deaths of 23 children. President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a plan to address the crisis, including removing suspected pesticides from streets and shops.

Ramaphosa has also ordered informal convenience stores to register within 21 days. A national disaster declaration grants authorities greater regulatory powers to enforce standards and implement relief plans. Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, stated that this classification enables a more comprehensive response to the crisis.

The source of the contamination is believed to be a common pesticide, terbufos, which has been found in food samples and spaza shops. Inspectors have also discovered food stored next to pesticides, highlighting the need for improved food safety practices. The government's response to the crisis has been met with mixed reactions, with some questioning the feasibility of registering all spaza shops within the given time frame.

With an estimated 1,000 spaza shops in Soweto alone, the task ahead will require a concerted effort from authorities and stakeholders. As the situation continues to unfold, the government's declaration of a national disaster serves as a critical step in addressing the foodborne illness crisis and ensuring public health and safety. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, on Thursday issued a stern warning to South Africans against registering spaza shops on behalf of foreigners.

He described these individuals as “citizens who want to sell out the country”. Lesufi said:“I dare those South Africans that they can abuse our kindness and sell out our country by giving other people that are not properly registered to operate our business. They will regret the day they agreed to that arrangement.” He further emphasised that local businesses are crucial for the economic freedom of citizens striving to make ends meet.

He warned those attempting to assist foreigners in registering businesses, assuring them they would face severe consequences. “I can assure you they will regret it,” he added. A community member, speaking on national television yesterday, asked the government to close down the spaza shops, saying they would burn them down if authorities did not heed the call. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged spaza shop owners to register their businesses within 21 days, with the registration process currently under way across the province.