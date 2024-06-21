Another IEC commissioner arraigned on R1.2m corruption charge

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC’s) Commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku has been charged for corruption of R1.2 million meant for underprivileged learners. Masuku, 62, appeared on fraud-related charges in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

She was arrested on Friday morning by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) for R1.2m fraud. The court granted her R 20 000 fixed bail. Masuku is expected back in court on September 4. Masuku, a former Standard Bank employee and current IEC official, was the head of the CSI programme for the "Adopt A School Trust" which was established to provide scholarships, bursaries and awards of study, researching or teaching to learners from schools adopted by Standard Bank's "Adopt a School" programme for those individuals who qualify and meet the selection criteria to further their studies at any recognised institutions of higher learning.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Masuku was entrusted with managing the corporate social investment programme (CSI) of Standard Bank during her workplace at the bank. “Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established that the incumbent flaunted the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the Committee with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2 million,” Mogale said. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the Commission will respond soon.

Masuku is not the only commissioner accused of corruption. Janet Love is accused of alleged manipulating an electoral register in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Earlier this month Independent Media reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma, wants Love to be arrested. She said this after MKP revealed to journalists that it was rejecting the election results.

“Janet Love must be arrested. We refuse to allow the elections to let Janet Love do what she did in the DRC election,” said Zuma-Sambudla. In April, the MKP accused Love of bias and misconduct after she publicly declared that Zuma would not be qualified to participate in the parliamentary elections. Then, Bapela on behalf of IEC, said the Commission does not hire or fire commissioners.