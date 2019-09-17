South Africa is infamous for its excessively high rates of sexual violence and abuse of young woman and children. With the increasing rise of femicide, scores of females also face teenage pregnancies, contracting HIV/Aids, unemployment and menstruating young girls missing school because they don't have sufficient sanitary products.

In a bid to address these issues, local social purpose enterprise Re-Action! has launched a mobile application (app) Lola.

Re-Action! founder Sharon White says the app enables young women and girls to make better choices as they navigate through their life journeys.

“Lola is a young girl and women's best friend in their pockets,” says White.

The purpose of the app is to inform young women and girls, aged between 13-24, on opportunities available, providing quick access to details of necessary health services and providers, as well as to guide social behaviour.

The app will use smart devices for users to access individualised information and referrals for linkage to services, care and support.

Users can access functions for emergency service providers; articles and frequently asked questions on topics such as depression, sexual health and substance abuse.

Lola also provides information for parents and guardians on how to assist these youngsters. The app is mobile-based, but can also be accessed online via a web browser.

White adds that Lola also uses predictive intelligence, which provides information in direct correlation with searches made on the app.

It will officially be launched today in Phola, an informal settlement in Ogies, Mpumalanga.

White explains this area was specifically chosen as Mpumalanga was found to have one of the highest HIV/Aids prevalence rates.

Re-Action! is cognisant that many areas in South Africa face several challenges in their bid to access information in modern society.

The social purpose company has partnered with British-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore who has provided free wi-fi across six hotspots in the Phola and Ogies areas to access the app without the limitations of data.

White says they also plan on making Lola accessible to young girls and women around South Africa and that plans are already in place for a similar app to be created for young boys and men to use.

She says the creation of Lola and similar projects are instrumental in dealing with issues confronting young girls. “It is a societal issue,” she insisted.

