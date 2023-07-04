Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Arrest VIP officers who allegedly assaulted civilians – DA

Members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit were recorded in a video allegedly assaulting occupants of another vehicle in Joburg. Picture: Screen grab

Members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit were recorded in a video allegedly assaulting occupants of another vehicle in Joburg. Picture: Screen grab

Published 3h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The DA has urged the police to arrest the members of the SAPS VIP policing unit who allegedly assaulted unarmed civilians in a video that went viral on Monday night.

The DA’s spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, that the suspects must be arrested immediately and justice must be served swiftly and unequivocally.

Whitfield said these “blue-light bullies” had displayed a shocking abuse of power.

“It is not enough for these offenders to face internal disciplinary processes within the SAPS. We demand that they be arrested and subjected to the full force of the law.

“The video evidence, along with the prima facie evidence in the possession of the SAPS, clearly identifies the perpetrators. The SAPS is now obligated to take immediate action and ensure their apprehension,” he said.

More on this

Whitfield said if the reports linking these “bullies” to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit were accurate, this information must be disclosed to the public without delay.

“South Africans deserve to know the truth about the individuals entrusted with their safety and security. We emphatically state that nothing about this incident, absolutely nothing, may be allowed to be swept under the carpet,” he said.

Whitfield said transparency, accountability, and the preservation of public trust demand that swift and decisive action be taken against these offenders.

He said the DA would continue to advocate for the rights and safety of all citizens, ensuring that those who engage in such despicable behaviour face the consequences of their actions.

The Saturday Star

Related Topics:

DASAPSJohannesburgViolenceCrime and courtsSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Baldwin Ndaba
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe