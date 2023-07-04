Arrest VIP officers who allegedly assaulted civilians – DA

Johannesburg - The DA has urged the police to arrest the members of the SAPS VIP policing unit who allegedly assaulted unarmed civilians in a video that went viral on Monday night. The DA’s spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, that the suspects must be arrested immediately and justice must be served swiftly and unequivocally.

Whitfield said these “blue-light bullies” had displayed a shocking abuse of power. “It is not enough for these offenders to face internal disciplinary processes within the SAPS. We demand that they be arrested and subjected to the full force of the law. “The video evidence, along with the prima facie evidence in the possession of the SAPS, clearly identifies the perpetrators. The SAPS is now obligated to take immediate action and ensure their apprehension,” he said.

Whitfield said if the reports linking these “bullies” to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit were accurate, this information must be disclosed to the public without delay. “South Africans deserve to know the truth about the individuals entrusted with their safety and security. We emphatically state that nothing about this incident, absolutely nothing, may be allowed to be swept under the carpet,” he said. Whitfield said transparency, accountability, and the preservation of public trust demand that swift and decisive action be taken against these offenders.