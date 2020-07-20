Art collection reflects hardships of the pandemic and gives young artists a platform to shine

As millions of South Africans have been largely confined to their homes for the foreseeable future, an unusual and charitable art initiative has presented them with an opportunity to beautify their homes while supporting a worthy cause. The Lockdown Collection (TLC), an artwork project which depicts the struggles of the global health crisis, was created by 21 artists, more than half of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The diverse collective of creative young visual storytellers - 11 students from Artist Proof Studio and 10 from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Department of Visual Art - relied mainly on alternative and home- made materials that were available during lockdown. “The Student Collection artists are grappling with the realities of lockdown life, where finding motivation and creative inspiration, much less, accessing essentials and art supplies, is a tough ask,” said APS founding director and UJ visual arts Professor Kim Berman. She explained that the portfolio, which includes drawings, prints, sculptures and photographs, was created by young artists and was launched last month when the country commemorated Youth Month.

Berman said the art collection would resonate with society during these unprecedented times as it tackled issues such as loneliness, isolation and despair which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic and the lockdown have a significant impact on us all. For the artists of the world, the realities of Covid-19 provide powerful subject material and inspiration,” she said.

“Artists are humanity’s lens and the visual authors of our time, and this campaign also elevated art and gave it importance; it’s not simply painted on paper but also as a legitimate and powerful reflection on a moment in history, as seen through the eyes of a visual storyteller.”

TLC also provided a platform for youngsters to create and gain exposure, during a time when the art and entertainment world is bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

“The lockdown is affecting their ability to earn a living through the creation of their art. We cannot afford to lose our artists or their incredible artworks, especially not now when we need them to bear witness to this moment in time,” Berman said.

Meanwhile, Lauren Woolf, one of the creators of TLC, said art was an outlet and source of entertainment during the lockdown.

“Imagine what this lockdown would be like without the entertainment and inspiration we derive from books, music, television shows or art, all of which are created by artists,” she said.

While the student collection gives art lovers and collectors a chance to obtain a snapshot of a unique time in the country and the world’s history, it has also helped struggling artists and their families financially during the lockdown.

More than half the artists received funding of about R1million from the Vulnerable Visual Artist Fund (VAF) which enabled them to create pieces for the collection and kept their families fed.

“Thirteen of the student artists in this collection are beneficiaries of the VAF, which means that they had no alternative income during this period,” said Berman.

“They come from impoverished circumstances and rely on their talent and creativity for their livelihoods. Some of them do not even have the means to pay their minimal registration fees or buy materials, and often use their student subsidy to buy food for themselves and their families.”

One of the artists, who declined to be named, said the funding was the only source of income during the lockdown.

“I managed to feed my family of six and I could afford to buy a bit of art material, which I started working with during the quarantine period.”

Another artist, who is the breadwinner in his household which includes his partner, son, mother and brother, said the VAF subsidy allowed him to continue creating art while financially supporting his loved ones.

“What was done has put humanity first and prioritised people over enterprise. I was able to provide for my family; I bought groceries and art materials to ensure that I am productive during this lockdown period,” he said.

While TLC has showcased relevant pieces of artwork and has provided financial assistance to the young artists and their families, it also plans to help others struggling during the lockdown.

“All proceeds generated from the campaign will go to participating artists, the president’s Solidarity Fund as well as a newly created Vulnerable Visual Artist Fund,” said Berman.

The student collection, which is available through APS’s website as well as limited edition’s of A4 prints, has been a resounding success in South Africa and other countries.

Professor Mark Auslander, from Central Washington University in Ellensburg in the US recently described the collection as, “the most significant initiative in the art world, on planet Earth, right now”, in terms of the artistic response to Covid-19.

During an online auction of some TLC artwork, the foundation piece, which was a drawing by William Kentridge titled, Where Shall We Place Our Hope, was sold for R500000.

Other prices for the pieces from the collection range from between R25000 to R50000.

TLC has collected R2m through the sales of its artworks.

“This allowed for an immediate initial donation of R250000 to the Solidarity Fund as well as instant allocations to the Vulnerable Visual Artists Fund, which was established by TLC and has paid out grants to over 100 vulnerable artists, to date,” said Berman.

She hopes that many more pieces will be sold, and reiterated that buyers, sellers as well as society as a whole could benefit from the art initiative.

“This is the perfect opportunity for amateur art collectors to start or build their art collection, all while supporting young artists when they need it most.”

