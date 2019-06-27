As an artistic innovator, Dr Thokozani Mhlambi, is making waves in how the world sees African stories through his musical compositions. This renowned cellist, composer and musician, who hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, is set to perform a stunning musical offering, Zulu Song Cycle, on stage at this years’ National Arts Festival – which kicks off in Makhanda (Grahamstown) next week. IOL caught up with Thokozani, to hear all about his return showcase in the US this past month, his upcoming debut release and why audiences are in for treat with his latest show offering in Makhanda.

You have just returned from performing in the USA. What was that experience like?

I was fortunate to be able to showcase and perform in New Orleans, New York and New Haven in the United States. This opportunity to perform in the USA saw me contributing to a conference on Cultural Studies, under a new section called 'Praxis': this is about combining artistic practice and theory at the same time, in order to generate new knowledge on African phenomena. I believe that my performance and music must not only entertain, but also contribute to that idea of building knowledge about African stories, past and present.

What can people expect from Zulu Song Cycle at the National Arts Festival next week?

I am very happy to bring Zulu Song Cycle to the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, because it has been showcased at the Playhouse Theatre (Durban), Soweto Theatre (Johannesburg) and the Baxter Theatre (Cape Town); where it was very well received.

Zulu Song Cycle is a compilation of songs, which I perform on the cello and voice. In building the concept I was informed by the European classical tradition of 'kunslied' (art song) that was pioneered by the likes of Schubert, and others. What the Song Cycle format was about was about drawing on the folk culture of the regions in order to create formal composed music based on that material. I wanted to do something similar, with my own location in Africa. I therefore drew from the folk traditions in Zulu, Xhosa and many other cultures in order to compose a set of songs. I also draw inspiration from explorative musicians such as Zim Ngqawana, Jabu Khanyile and Miriam Makeba. They were all characterized by an eclecticism in where they took their sounds from, they borrowed from all over the world.

What is the message you are trying to send with your collection of work as an all-around creative?

It is a message of African internationalism; which draws inspiration from the integrated nature of humanity. It is this message that prompts me to search for different sounds, from places as wide as Asia, Middle East, South America, in weaving a magic of my own. I think this freedom is important, and has not always been easily available to us.

How does the South African audiences receive you compared to others around the world?

Audiences in South Africa vary from place to place, because I play an instrument seen to be a Western classical instrument, the cello. People have preconceived ideas about what that means and then when they hear me produce African sounds out of the instrument, that is also surprising to some. I think this relationship of rebellion with western classical conventions is what gave birth to jazz; I think it is a way that we overcome the limitation we had imposed upon us, being told that our cultures are savage and under-developed. But also because it seems like a deviation to the conventions of the instrument, it is also empowering in the expansion of the imagination. Toni Morrison says we don't have to do away with Shakespeare to embrace Chinua Achebe, we need to learn all of them. That is the freedom and advantage I have: to draw from all the cultures that have shaped who I am today. For this reason, I believe the outcome is very South African, in the melting of cultures forming the Rainbow nation.





Do you feel that your upbringing as a person of colour in South Africa has impacted on how you expressive yourself creatively?

I grew up in Madadeni township in KwaZulu-Natal. My experience was one of shifting realities, between the township and the town. I grew up hyper-aware of the uneven nature of these realities, and also what they claimed to offer me. Where the town claimed to offer me certainty, disciplined music education at school; the township offered me something else a bit more improvised, through the Methodist church manyano singing I heard in church, and in the kwaito that filled the streets. I took in all these sounds and memories they evoked and had to make sense of them, and that is how I created my own sound.

You’re busy putting the finishing touches to your debut music album. What was the recording experience like for you?

The experience has been very rewarding as it allowed me to delve into the stories that have made me who I am today. At times it felt awkward, as I had to get very personal about my own life in order to express musical sincerity. One of the challenges I faced towards the end, was that I had covered the various kinds of love, the love of God, the love of self, and I needed to have one last track which covers eros love, which is intimate love, romantic love between two people. That is how emerged one of my favorite songs in the project titled, "Kulungile Sthandwa Sami". I am looking at release the album in November this year.

In your work, you tell stories that impact how people see themselves and the world. What is it that you want South Africans to know about themselves?

I think as the South African story starts to draw more attention from China and other parts of the global world; there is an urge to redefine that story, away from the colonial-master relationship that once determined how we relate to the world. I believe this shift is reflected in the way we do music. A few months ago I had the opportunity of collaborating in a live performance with famous visual artist from China, Dachan, this was held at the Zeitz Mocca museum in Cape Town. I sang in Zulu, while he drew calligraphy in Mandarin. Through this kind of interaction, I felt a sense of this kind of opening to redefine our story.

What inspires you?

I really love to dance; in front of the mirror, in church, and in social gatherings--hitting that dancefloor connects me, and allows me to enjoy the music I hear. It inspires me because it connects me with different people. And this is the way I get to put the thinking on the shelf, and live in the present moment of life, as it happens.

The Saturday Star