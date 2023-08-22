Astrologer reveals the luckiest zodiac signs in love - is yours in the top three?

Johannesburg - Taurus is the luckiest zodiac sign in love, while Aquarius is the unluckiest, an astrologist has revealed. “Each star sign has their own way of approaching love - devoted or aloof, romantic or sarcastic,” celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman explained.

In a bid to find the luckiest sign in love, Psychic Chat Provider Psychic World decided to explore the barriers of zodiac signs to understand their motivation and how they love, with the help of Honigman. This is what they found: Taurus: Luck in love: 95%

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taureans have a lot to offer for new partners, Honigman explained. “They can cook, they can hug, and they've got a great taste in movies, and those born under the sign of the Bull, are never alone,” the astrologer said. “They love a love that lasts and lasts, as they're a very calm and patient sign, so they won't get annoyed with their partner's little quirks.”

Perfect match: Libra loves having a stable partner. Libra: Luck in love: 90% Honigman said that ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras are elegance personified.

“Friendly and personable, those born under the sign of the Scales never struggle to get a date,” she said. “They take great care with their appearance, and expect a partner to do the same. They feel comfortable getting to know one person and won't stray.” Perfect match: Taurus is exactly as stable as they need.

Virgo: Luck in love: 85% Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Virgos like a neat and tidy life and enjoy being coupled up, Honigman said. “Attentive and giving, those born under the sign of the Virgin are everyone's ideal partner.” She added that they are attractive to all personality types and are loyal as well.

Perfect match: Aquarius is also faithful, and is the creative yin to the Virgo's organised yang. Cancer: Luck in love: 80% Ruled by the Moon, which is dreamy and changeable, Cancerians live and breathe romance. “Idealistic in their love, those born under the sign of the Crab expect a fairy tale romance and nothing less,” Honigman said.

“For the right person, they'll cross oceans and tolerate plagues. For the wrong person, they'll cry.” Perfect match: Pisces are also hopelessly romantic. Leo: Luck in love: 75%

Ruled by the Sun, which is proud and regal, Leos can give their partner their all, but it's got to be the right person. “Generous and kind, those born under the sign of the Lion attract everyone,” Honigman said. “They have a list of qualities they won't compromise on, so if they feel that the relationship isn't working, they're gone.” Perfect match: Capricorn is also focused and direct.

Pisces: Luck in love: 70% Ruled by Neptune, planet of dreams, Pisceans are highly romantic and turn every aspect of life into a walking, talking fantasy. “Affectionate and selfless, those born under the sign of the fish will do anything for love. They'll give anyone a second chance, and often a third,” Honigman explained.

Perfect match: Cancer is more than deserving of a Pisces’ undying love. Gemini: Luck in love: 65% Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis can charm the birds off the trees with their prize-winning chat, Honigman believes.

“They're the life and soul of the party, and so those born under the sign of the Twins are never alone. Maintaining a relationship is hard for them, because not many can follow the hectic pace of their lives.” Perfect match: Sagittarius are similarly free-spirited. Scorpio: Luck in love: 60%

Ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpios bring uniqueness and mystery to the relationship, Honigman said. “Passionate and tactile, those born under the sign of the Scorpion listen to their gut when it comes to love. Everyone can feel their intense vibe, but only a few can handle them. Emotionally volatile, they find long relationships tricky.” Perfect match: Aries has no problem accepting the Scorpio just as they are.

Sagittarius: Luck in love: 55% “Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarians are the free-spirited, laugh-a-minute, party animals of the zodiac,” Honigman said. She added that with a zest for life, those born under the sign of the Archer are a joy for some and exhausting for others. “They do not love commitment, however, and they can't stand to be suffocated.”’

Perfect match: Gemini won't ask them for anything they can't give. Capricorn: Luck in love: 50% Ruled by Saturn, the planet of karma, Capricorns are good looking, clever and wealthy. “As they focus primarily on their work, those born under the sign of the Sea-goat leave no time for frivolity,” Honigman said.

She added that they'll date people who are interesting to them, but they don't mind being single. Perfect match: Leo can be the perfect partner that Capricorn desires. Aries: Luck in love: 45%

Ruled by Mars, the planet of passion, Aries are magnetic to others, sometimes for all the wrong reasons. “They're lucky in getting dates and always have attention from the object of their desire, but those born under the sign of the Ram struggle to keep the love alive because they're active and busy and may be tempted by someone else.” Perfect match: Scorpio will match their fiery vibe. Aquarius: Luck in love: 40%