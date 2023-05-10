Astrologer reveals the star signs destined for legal excellence

Johannesburg - Considering a career in law, but unsure if it’s the right path for you? Unsure whether to apply for law exams at Oxford or Cambridge? Your horoscope sign might just have the answer. For centuries, astrology has served as a valuable tool for gaining insight into our unique personalities, strengths, and weaknesses. It can also be used as a guide to help individuals find the most suitable paths based on their unique astrological profiles.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by these choices, seeking guidance from an experienced astrologer could be the key to unlocking your true potential. Erudera.com, a global education search platform, teamed up with Terri Regent, a professional astrologer, to reveal how your horoscope sign can help guide you through career confusion and provide clarity on the best path forward. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are natural performers, with a flair for the dramatic. They thrive in careers that allow them to be in the spotlight, such as acting, entertainment, or even politics. Pursuing a degree in performing arts, film, politics or law would be an ideal choice for a Leo. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgos are known for their attention to detail and analytical skills. They excel in careers that require precision, organisation, and a logical approach. Virgos should consider careers in law, science, or even engineering. Pursuing a degree in law, scientific subjects, medicine, or engineering would be an ideal choice for a Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) As natural peacemakers, Librans have a talent for diplomacy and communication. They excel in careers that require mediation or negotiation skills, such as law, politics, sales roles, or customer service. Pursuing a degree in law, communications or even hospitality would be an ideal choice for a Libran. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are intense and passionate, with a talent for research and investigation. They excel in careers that require a deep understanding of human behaviour, such as psychology, law enforcement, or even journalism, making a degree in psychology, criminal justice, or journalism an ideal choice for a Scorpio. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorns are disciplined and hard-working, with a talent for leadership and organisation. They excel in careers that require structure and strategy, such as business, finance, or even politics. Pursuing a degree in business, finance, politics or law would be an ideal choice for a Capricorn.