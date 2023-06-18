aTypicalInterview: Actor and filmmaker Razeen Dada on why District9 is the GOAT of SA films

Johannesburg - This week we feature actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Razeen Dada. The former Mr India South Africa is well known for featuring as Peter in “Happiness Ever After”, as Dr Michael Omar in “Binnelanders”, as well as in the TV series, “Catch Me a Killer”.

Dada also features in award-winning director, Dr Eubulus Timothy’s latest movie, “The Cane Cutter”. In a recurring role, Dada made his kykNET debut on the soapie, “Binnelanders”, late in May. As a filmmaker, his company, Dragon Productions, is moving into production on several feature films which he hopes will boost the local film industry.

Actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Razeen Dada. Supplied image. What is the meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? Kadi Kitchri. It’s a delicious mix of rice and lentils served with a turmeric buttermilk curry. It was my favourite meal growing up and is still my favourite meal today. Alongside a Pepper fillet steak and vegetables. What Netflix show should everyone be watching right now?

I haven’t had the time to watch much recently. Although I absolutely love “Fantasy”. To name a few, “The Night Agent”, “Fubar” and “Wednesday”. One of my favourite shows is “The Witcher” with Henry Cavill. I have huge respect for him as a person and an actor. He does most of his own stunts and leads from the front which encourages everyone on a film set. You are able to work alongside any director in the world on a film. Which director do you choose to work with?

I would work with Christopher Nolan. He has a vision and an unreal discipline. He doesn’t even use a phone when he is on set. The ultimate product is an incredible film and he has shown that through his growing list of magnificent films. What is your definition of beauty? Beauty is the confidence to believe in yourself. Your outer-self is a reflection of your inner-self. Love yourself and let your beauty shine!

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had? The worst date I ever had was my first date. I was so nervous I couldn’t say a word. My date was absolutely sweet and encouraging and we had the best tea and scones without saying a word. Actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Razeen Dada. Supplied image. What one thing has caught your attention on social media in the past week?

The Earthquake in Joburg. I’m so grateful we don’t experience as much natural disasters in South Africa as the rest of the world, knowing that over the years there have been varying amounts of damaging floods and droughts, so this recent Earthquake came as a shock. The forces of nature being a reminder that as beautiful as life is, it can be so fragile and anything can happen. You are able to spend a day with any well-known person in the world learning his or her trade. Who do you choose? There are many incredible people I would love to learn from and learn their trade. I recently did a course on bee-keeping and I’m absolutely fascinated by the bees. I am going to keep my answer film related, I admire Tom Cruise. He has done the most incredible stunts in the world and I’d love the opportunity to spend a day with him!

Your go-to take-out spot is… and what do you order? It’s my cheat meal. I love the Smokin Joe burger from Smokin Joe's Knockout Burgers. It recently got rated the 12th best burger in the world and it makes me so proud when South Africans achieve such incredible things on a global scale! Actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Razeen Dada. Supplied image. You’ve just won R100 million in the Lotto. What’s the first three things you buy ?

R100m is an excellent sum of money and can go a long way in helping South Africans in need. I am very grateful for the blessings the Almighty has bestowed on me. I feel this money can be donated instead of buying any worldly item or possession. I would therefore donate the money to charities close to my heart. A dream of mine Is to build a sustainable religious centre where scholars around the world would frequent and be proud to be in South Africa.

I support several charities including the SPCA and homes with orphans. I would give them a large lump sum which would be a game changer for these organisations. I would donate funds to grow the film industry in South Africa. The best South African movie to ever be made is?