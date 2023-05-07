aTypicalInterview: Actor Siphiwe Mtshali on the best city in South Africa

Mtshali is best known for hosting the SABC1 dance show Jam Alley and for his roles as Zamani Khoza on Generations and as DJ on “Tsha Tsha”.

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African actor and TV presenter Siphiwe Mtshali .

He also played the role of Bash on the e.tv soapie “Rhythm City”.

The actor also recently joined the cast of “Redemption” as the street-smart, wheeling-and-dealing hustler younger brother of Oupa Mokoena.

Actor Siphiwe Mtshali. Supplied image.

You are able to star alongside any actress in the world in a hit movie. Who do you choose to star alongside?