aTypicalInterview: Actor Siphiwe Mtshali on the best city in South Africa

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African actor and TV presenter Siphiwe Mtshali.
Mtshali is best known for hosting the SABC1 dance show Jam Alley and for his roles as Zamani Khoza on Generations and as DJ on “Tsha Tsha”.
He also played the role of Bash on the e.tv soapie “Rhythm City”.
The actor also recently joined the cast of “Redemption” as the street-smart, wheeling-and-dealing hustler younger brother of Oupa Mokoena.
You are able to star alongside any actress in the world in a hit movie. Who do you choose to star alongside?
Nia long, she was my childhood crush
SA’s greatest actor in your opinion is… ?
Vusi Kunene
What is one thing most people don’t know about you?
I am a very sensitive person
What meal most reminds you of your childhood?
ipapa namasi (pap with sour milk)
What Netflix series should every South African be watching right now?
Unseen.
The most difficult moment in your life was … ?
Losing my father two years ago.
You are on death row. You are allowed one last meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose to have?
Macallan 1979 Scotch Whisky, with Filet Mignon.
The best city in South Africa is… ?
Joburg.
Netflix and chill or partying up a storm?
Netflix and chill.
Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had… ?
I don’t remember to be honest.