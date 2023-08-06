aTypicalInterview: Actor Vusi Kunene on the worst date he’s ever been on

Johannesburg - This week we feature award-winning South African actor Vusi Kunene. Kunene is best known for his role as Jack Mabaso in “Generations” and its continuation, “Generations: The Legacy”.

He is also well known for his role as Funani Zwide in “House of Zwide”, Bhekifa in “Isibaya”, and Jefferson Sibeko in “Isidingo”. He has appeared in 25 films and TV shows since 1993. In 2011, he received the Golden Horn Award for Best Actor for the drama “Soul City”. More recently, Kunene featured in eVOD film “Seconds”, where he played the role of Seconds Khumalo, an ageing boxer from the East Rand.

The one thing most people don't know about you is? It's that one thing I will not tell them. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is?

Pap and cabbage. You are able to star alongside any actress from around the globe in a hit film. Who do you choose and why? Jenevieve Nnaji. She’s very talented and she's got spunk.

What is your definition of success? Living within your means. Don't feel bad for wanting more. And go for it. But know when you're biting off more than you can chew. When you spit. Leave what you can chew. And chew it. You are stuck in an elevator with President Cyril Ramaphosa. What's the first thing you ask him?

Can we talk? Man to man? The greatest South African actor to ever live is? Simon Mabhunu Sabela.

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on? We were on a lunch date. I asked for the bill. As I was settling the bill. She asked me why I was paying for her. Do I think I have to pay for her, just because she’s a woman? I told her, because I was the one who asked her out. So, I paid. And that was it. Your favourite item of winter clothing in your closet currently is?

My thick Jinda Molala jersey. I feel warm just thinking about it. You have won R100 million in the Lottery. What are the first three things you buy? I'd settle all my debts. I hate debt. And make a big theatre production, with all my favourite South African artists.