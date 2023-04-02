aTypicalInterview: Actress Chioma Umeala and her love for Chicken Licken’s hot wings

Johannesburg - This week we feature Nigerian-born actress Chioma Umeala who is based in South Africa. Umeala is best known for her role as Ayo in “Isono”, BET Africa's multilingual scripted and English sub-titled daily drama series.

Trained at AFDA and the Indigo View Academy for Advanced Actors, Chioma made her film debut in a student film, “Look Closer” which was released in 2017, and her stage debut at the Joburg Theatre with the production “Scene” in 2018. Umeala appeared in three episodes of the American-produced discussion show “The Grapevine”, and played a supporting role in the to-be-released film, “The First Last Tour”. The actress stars in the new American epic historical film, “The Woman King”, where she plays the role of Tara.

She also appears as Nojiko in “One Piece”, a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga story, to be released on Netflix in August. She is now filming the CBS, Propagate and Fuqua Films series, “Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation”, scheduled for release on Showtime later this year. Aside from being well versed in theatre craft, this rising star is also a mezzo-soprano and dancer, and is trained in martial arts, stunt work and gymnastics.

Actress Chioma Umeala. Supplied image. You are able to spend a day with any professional martial artist from around the globe learning his or her trade. Who do you choose to spend the day with? I would love to learn from someone like Jackie Chan. I, as someone who enjoys the application of martial arts in stunt work, think Jackie’s creativity in building a visually interesting fight and fights that further character and narratives is unparalleled. I would also love to work with Amy Johnston, she’s been a part of so many amazing projects, and that knowledge is so valuable. The most dangerous stunt you have ever performed is…?

I haven’t had the chance to do any one stunt that stands out as dangerous. However, performing stunts is dangerous work in general. Tell us about the worst injury you’ve ever picked up as a stunt artist/ martial arts performer? I pulled my lower back lifting very heavy men. It was a throw I had done many times before but on that particular day I think my muscles were a bit fatigued so I wasn’t able to bear the weight of him.

Three items that you have to have in your fridge at all times? Rooibos Tea Water

Rice – I’m Nigerian. Actress Chioma Umeala. Supplied image. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on? He was initially from a small town so he didn’t know how to really dress up for dates so we looked like Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé standing next to each other. He was also too shy to make a move.

Your favourite takeaway spot is? And what do you order? I love Chicken Licken, specifically the one in Rivonia. I got a Hot Wings Meal 8. You are only able to shop at one clothing store for the rest of your life. Which store do you choose?

My goal is to actually buy clothes tailored for me and quality staple clothes that’ll last a lifetime. I don’t think general stores provide that enough. (PR answer: H&M. I like the variety of style). You are able to be a stunt double for any actress in the world. Who do you choose and why? Myself.